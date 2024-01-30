Resorting to countless different tropes, romantic comedies are one of the most beloved genres for hopeless romantics in the film industry; while they often lack the complexity and dramatic aspects of regular romance films and often rely on a lighthearted storyline instead, they generally make for entertaining watches that give audiences all the feels nonetheless.

During the 2010s, cinema experienced a surge in popularity with the rise of blockbuster hits. This led to a renaissance in the horror and sci-fi genres, which gained mainstream appeal. Romantic comedies were also a big part of this defining decade, as the 2010s revitalized the genre with the release of films that are cult classics and fan favorites even today. From Set It Up to Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, these are the best romantic comedies of the 2010s.

10 'Set It Up' (2018)

Starring Top Gun: Maverick's Glen Powell — opposite the charming Zoey Deutch — in his best romantic comedy so far (despite the release of Anyone But You), this Netflix original follows two young assistants in the lively city of New York as they discover a way to simplify their lives: they take matters into their own hands and set up their hardworking, exigent bosses on dates. But is the connection between their bosses the only bond that grows strong?

What is so entertaining about Claire Scarlon's rom-com is how it adheres to a different formula in the genre, making audiences excited for the bosses to get together but also — and especially — the film's protagonists, who deal with their own personal problems. Despite its cheesy bits, Set it Up is an irresistibly lighthearted watch that features plenty of great messages about love.

9 'About Time' (2013)

Blending the comedy, romance, and fantasy genres, About Time is a charming time-traveling film that will have pretty much everyone invested in its refreshing premise. When Tim Lake, played by Domhnall Gleeson, realizes that the men in their family can travel through time, he decides to get a girlfriend (Rachel McAdams). However, as life progresses, he realizes that his special ability does not protect him or his loved ones from life's challenges.

Uplifting and elevated by strong dramatic performances, Richard Curtis' R-rated movie goes beyond the traditional rom-com stereotypes and does not work solely as a romantic comedy — it also deals with father-son relationships and other familial aspects, making for a touching family drama. About Time is one of those wholesome films that feel like a warm hug and are able to raise just about anyone's mood.

8 'Crazy, Stupid, Love' (2011)

If you are looking for a romantic comedy with top-tier writing and an unforgettable twist towards the end, Crazy, Stupid, Love is certainly your pick. The movie centers around a man (Steve Carrell) who seeks to regain his confidence and find love after his wife (Julienne Moore) asks for a divorce. He accepts the help of a new friend (a himbo Ryan Gosling) who teaches him how to pick up women in bars.

In addition to its talented ensemble cast and hilarious screenplay, Glen Ficarra and John Requa's movie has a few moving moments and relatable characters that make it undeniably enjoyable. Crazy, Stupid, Love is one of those romantic comedies that people who do not like the genre will likely enjoy. Be ready to laugh lots and weep a bit.

7 'Crazy Rich Asians' (2018)

Based on the bestseller of the same name by Kevin Kwan, Crazy Rich Asians delivers just what its title promises, offering a remarkable, diverse representation of modern Asian families on the big screen. It centers around a native New Yorker, Rachel Chu (Constance Wu), as she flies to Singapore to meet her boyfriend's (Henry Golding) family.

Filmed in Singapore and Malaysia, this engaging rom-com does not disappoint in the slightest when it comes to its picturesque scenery and cinematography; it will immerse audiences in its amazing atmosphere and make them jealous of the characters' lavish lifestyles. It is certainly not your generic romantic comedy, and one of the most valuable aspects of Jon M. Chu's movie is how it portrays family tradition and the struggles of fitting in as an outsider.

6 'Easy A' (2010)

Emma Stone brings to life one of her most iconic roles to date, Olive, in Easy A. A clean-cut high school girl tells a small lie about losing her virginity. Unfortunately, the lie spreads, and she finds her life resembling that of Hester Prynne's in "The Scarlet Letter," which she is currently studying in school. Olive then decides to use the rumor mill to her advantage, hoping to improve her social and financial status.

It is not hard to feel charmed by Stone's charisma, and this teen drama earns a spot among her best films to date. Easy A is a clever and witty comedy with a poignant message about how seemingly white lines can grow into big, more elaborate deceits. Plus, this must-see romantic comedy also reflects how society often dictates ethical standards.

5 'Silver Linings Playbook' (2012)

Despite being labeled as a romantic comedy thanks to its dark humor, the sappy Silver Linings Playbook is actually a very emotional film. Its storyline centers around a former teacher named Pat Solitano (Bradley Cooper), who moves back in with his parents and attempts to get back together with his ex-wife after spending time in a mental institution. However, things change when he meets Jennifer Lawrence's complicated Tiffany, who also has problems of her own.

Although it is considered to be a bit of an overrated film according to some movie buffs, David O. Russell's Silver Linings Playbook is an undeniably good, refreshing take on the rom-com genre thanks to its originality, top-tier acting from both actors (Lawrence took home her first Best Actress Academy Award), and self-awareness. Furthermore, Silver Linings Playbook is among the films that depict mental health accurately, providing a realistic portrayal of psychological struggles that may resonate with some viewers.

4 'Love, Simon' (2018)

Nick Robinson delivers a heartwarming performance in this essential queer rom-com based on the young adult novela Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda by Becky Albertalli. Love, Simon chronicles the story of the titular character, a closeted gay high school boy, as he struggles to balance his friends, his family, and the blackmailer threatening to expose him to the world.

Even though it also works as an emotional coming-of-age tale, the inclusive Love, Simon is very much a romantic comedy at its core. Directed by Greg Berlanti, this wholesome production sheds light on the path of self-discovery and the importance of finding/coming to terms with your true identity. It makes for an honest watch with believable performances and a story many may find relatable.

3 'The Big Sick' (2017)

In Michael Showalter's 2017 romantic comedy, Kumail Nanjiani (Kumail), a comedian from Pakistan, falls in love with Emily Gardner (Zoe Kazan), a graduate student. However, their relationship is put to the test by cultural differences. When Emily becomes sick with a mysterious illness, Kumail must confront her strong-willed parents, his family's expectations, and his own true emotions.

In addition to its diverse cast, what makes The Big Sick so good is its poignant script, which pinpoints the cultural clashes of interracial couples and shines a light on identity and career while also delivering a feel-good, lighthearted narrative that conventional rom-coms usually go for. It is an impeccable effort in the romantic comedy genre, heightened by the strong acting of its appealing leads.

2 'Enough Said' (2013)

Directed by Nicole Holofcner, Enough Said sees a divorced single parent, Eva (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), who dreads her daughter's departure to college despite finding herself in a happy place. She then begins a romance with Albert (The Sopranos’ late James Gandolfini), a good-natured man with whom she realizes she shares much in common. In the meantime, Eva befriends Marianne (Catherine Keener), a poet who constantly denigrates her ex-husband, Albert. The more Eva hears, the more she questions her relationship with him.

Equal parts funny and dramatic, Enough Said’s screenplay is nothing short of incredible, keeping audiences invested over the entire film. It is the perfect pick for those looking to watch recent screwball comedies, as it features some of its most defining, traditional elements with great results. What’s more, it features strong acting efforts from both Louis-Dreyfus and Gandolfini, who successfully deploy their dramatic skills in what has become one of the best rom-coms of the 2010s (and the 21st century).

1 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World' (2010)

The fact that Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is an undeniable classic with a huge cult following is no news to anyone. But what is it that makes it so appealing? The story centers around a teenage bass player (Michael Cera) who meets an Amazon delivery girl (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) after first seeing her in a dream. When his band plays in a battle of the bands sponsored by record executive Gideon Graves, Scott is attacked by Ramona's ex-boyfriend, Matthew Patel. Scott defeats Patel and learns that to date Ramona, he must defeat her remaining six evil exes.

Its ensemble cast is not the film’s only strong asset. While it was a box-office bomb that failed to recoup its $85 million production budget, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World received great feedback from critics and endures as a fan-favorite romantic comedy today. This has mostly to do with its visual style and humor, though the movie's fantastic blend of fantasy, action, romance, and comedy also helps make it an unforgettable experience.

