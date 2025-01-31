Most audiences can’t help but swoon over a good rom-com, and if someone says otherwise, they’re lying. The rom-com is an undying genre that has the ability to capture audience investment like no other. From meet-cutes and electric chemistry, to will they/won’t they and happy endings, it's easy to get swept up in the drama and excitement of it all. Rom-coms are nothing like real life, of course, but that’s what makes them so great. Some argue that the rom-com is dead in the modern age of cinema, but they would be incredibly wrong.

While the ‘80s and ‘90s saw dozens of iconic rom-coms hit the big screen, the trend continued well into the twenty-first century. Over the past twenty-five years, rom-coms have consistently been popular with audiences, and some have left a seminal mark on pop culture. While sticking to the conventions that make rom-coms so reliable and enjoyable, these romantic picks also stand out and feel significant amongst others released in the same era.

10 ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’ (2003)

Directed by Donald Petrie

Image via Paramount Pictures

Two of the biggest rom-com stars of the 2000s, Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson, came together and made sparks fly in the 2003 hit How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. McConaughey plays Benjamin Barry, an advertising executive who makes a bet that he can get a woman to fall in love with him in ten days, in order to nab a major campaign. That woman is magazine writer Andie Anderson (Hudson), who is writing a story on how to lose a guy in ten days (also as a bet), so that her boss will allow her to write more serious stories.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is definitely not the highest quality rom-com, as you can likely tell from its absurd plot. However, it makes for a delightful guilty pleasure watch that is powered by the presence and chemistry between McConaughey and Hudson. The yellow dress that Hudson wears as Andie in the film has also become one of the most iconic outfits in rom-com history. It’s good fun, and that’s all that matters.