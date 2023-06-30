No Hard Feelings sees Jennifer Lawrence delivering one of her best performances as 32-year-old Maddie, who loses her car after falling behind on her taxes. With her job as an Uber driver at risk and needing a way to make payments on her mother's house, she answers an ad to date a couple's 19-year-old son. Tasked with bringing him out of his shell before he leaves for college, Maddie ends up learning more about herself along the way.

The R-rated comedy was once a staple of cinema, with every month seemingly bringing a new foul-mouthed onslaught of laughs. This genre has dried up in recent years, but No Hard Feelings feels like a throwback, combining dirty language and sex jokes to craft an amusing tale that also features a heartwarming message. Those seeking romantic comedies with a similar vibe to No Hard Feelings should throw on one of the movies below and laugh the night away.

No Hard Feelings Release Date June 23, 2023 Director Gene Stupnitsky Cast Jennifer Lawrence, Laura Benanti, Natalie Morales, Ebon Moss-Bachrach Rating R Runtime 103 minutes

10 'Bridget Jones's Diary' (2001)

Director: Sharon Maguire

Image via Miramax

Still single at 32, Bridget Jones (Renée Zellweger) attempts to combat her self-doubts by keeping a diary where she discusses how she wants to change her life. But when her search for a partner results in two drastically different men vying for her affection, Bridget finds herself in a love triangle that threatens to consume her life.

Based on the eponymous romance novel, Bridget Jones's Diary is considered an icon of British cinema. Far removed from the teenage sex comedies that dominate the R-rated comedy genre, Bridget Jones is a charming tale centered around a likable and relatable protagonist played to perfection by Zellweger in the performance that earned her first Oscar nomination.

bridget jones's diary Release Date April 13, 2001 Cast Renee Zellweger, Gemma Jones, Celia Imrie, James Faulkner, Jim Broadbent, Colin Firth Rating R Runtime 97

Watch on Paramount+

9 'Long Shot' (2019)

Director: Jonathan Levine

Image Via Lionsgate

When Fred Flarsky (Seth Rogen), a journalist, reunites with his childhood babysitter, U.S. Secretary of State Charlotte Field (Charlize Theron), sparks fly between the pair. As Charlotte runs for President, she brings Fred on board as her speechwriter, and the duo grows closer despite everyone around them believing they have no chance of working.

Long Shot is built on the concept that Rogen and Theron make for a mismatched couple, and while that may appear so at first, they share great chemistry in the film. Further aided by a witty screenplay, Long Shot is one of the better romantic comedies of the 21st century and feels like a throwback to the '80s, when similar movies dominated the box office.

Long Shot (2017) Release Date September 29, 2017 Cast Juan Catalan, Larry David Rating TV-14 Runtime 40 minutes

Watch on Netflix

8 'Wedding Crashers' (2005)

Director: David Dobkin

Image via New Line Cinema

Womanizers John (Owen Wilson) and Jeremy (Vince Vaughn) believe they have the hook-up game all worked out. Attending random weddings so they can sleep with single women who are in a romantic mood because of the celebration, the two men find themselves in over their heads when their latest escapade results in them finding love.

While Wedding Crashers is pitched as a sex comedy, it does pivot into a romantic comedy as both leads meet their match in Claire (Rachel McAdams) and Gloria (Isla Fisher). It is one of the better R-rated movies of the 2000s and features some genuinely hilarious moments thanks to Wilson and Vaughn's comedic banter. Seamlessly blending humor and romance, Wedding Crashers is a perfect companion for No Hard Feelings.

Wedding Crashers Release Date July 13, 2005 Cast Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn, Christopher Walken, Rachel McAdams, Isla Fisher, Jane Seymour Rating R Runtime 119

Rent on Amazon Prime

7 'American Pie' (1999)

Director: Paul Weitz

Image Via Universal Pictures

With all their classmates seemingly having sex around them, four teenage friends decide to make a pact that they will lose their virginity before graduation. As each of the boys struggles with girls in their own way, they all discover that there are more important things than sex in one of the best teen movies of the '90s.

While some of the content in American Pie certainly has not aged well, some of its core messaging about first love and sex positivity still holds up. Though it revels in gross-out humor, many of the characters and situations are painfully realistic, making American Pie one of the most relatable and charming teen comedies.

American Pie Release Date July 9, 1999 Cast Jason Biggs, Chris Klein, Thomas Ian Nicholas, Alyson Hannigan, Shannon Elizabeth, Tara Reid Rating NR Runtime 95

Rent on Amazon Prime

6 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' (2008)

Director: Nicholas Stoller

Image via Universal

Devastated after a bad break-up, Peter Bretter (Jason Segel) decides to take a solo holiday to Hawaii to lift his spirits. Soon after arriving, however, he discovers that his ex, famous TV star Sarah Marshall (Kristen Bell), and her new boyfriend have checked into the same resort. Attempting to put the awkward situation behind him, he strikes up a new romance with resort worker Rachel (Mila Kunis).

Forgetting Sarah Marshall succeeds thanks to its clever screenplay and sharp performances from the cast. Segel is Sarah Marshall's secret weapon, making for an awkwardly relatable protagonist, far removed from the womanizers who dominate the genre. Funny but genuinely heartfelt, Forgetting Sarah Marshall is the rare R-rated comedy whose humor is as impactful as its emotional core.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall Release Date April 17, 2008 Cast Jason Segel, Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis, Russell Brand, Bill Hader, Liz Cackowski Rating R Runtime 112

Watch on Prime Video

5 'The 40-Year-Old Virgin' (2005)

Director: Judd Apatow

Image Via Universal

Andy (Steve Carell) is a 40-year-old employee at an electronics store, happy with his life spent alone. When his co-workers learn that Andy is a virgin, they attempt to get him laid despite his protests. Subjected to a series of awkward dates that always end in embarrassing situations, Andy eventually finds a chance for romance with the charming Trish (Catherine Keener).

Despite its R-rating, The 40-Year-Old Virgin is a sweet romantic comedy that is surprisingly wholesome considering its premise. A big part of that is Carell's breakthrough performance as Andy, who portrays the character as a kind and caring individual who does not care about his status as a virgin, making him one of the most endearing characters in comedy.

The 40 Year Old Virgin Release Date August 11, 2005 Cast Steve Carell, Catherine Keener, Paul Rudd, Romany Malco, Seth Rogen, Elizabeth Banks Rating R Runtime 116

Rent on Amazon Prime

4 'There's Something About Mary' (1998)

Director: Peter and Bobby Farrelly

Image via 20th Century Fox

After a brutal pant zipper incident prevents dorky Ted (Ben Stiller) from taking the girl of his dreams, Mary (Cameron Diaz), to prom, he still pines for her 13 years later. Hiring a private investigator to track her down, Ted and Mary begin dating again, but as the title implies, there's something about this girl, and other men begin to challenge Ted for her affection.

There's Something About Mary is a classic of the comedy genre, perfecting the art of gross-out humor while still presenting plenty of heart. The cast all bring their A-game, with Diaz in particular delivering a star-making turn as the title character that earned her a Golden Globe nomination.

Watch on Tubi

3 'Palm Springs' (2020)

Director: Max Barbakow

Image Via Hulu

Attending her sister's wedding, Sarah (Cristin Milioti) becomes trapped in a time loop with the carefree Nyles (Andy Samberg). Forced to relive the same day over and over again, the pair form a budding relationship as they run amok and make the most of their hopeless situation until secrets eventually emerge.

Palm Springs makes the most of its fun concept thanks to great performances from Milioti and Samberg, who share awesome chemistry as the leads. It is one of the best examples of the time-loop genre and brings a fresh take on the formula that has existed since the original Groundhog Day. Funny and refreshing, Palm Springs is a criminally underrated comedy and a fantastical subversion of the sci-fi tropes.

Palm Springs Release Date July 10, 2020 Cast Tyler Hoechlin, Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, J.K. Simmons, Camila Mendes, Dale Dickey Rating R Runtime 90 minutes

Watch on Hulu

2 'Love Actually' (2003)

Director: Richard Curtis

Image Via Universal

A comedy centered around eight different couples in London, Love Actually explores their relationship with love in the days leading to Christmas Eve. The film's couples range from long-married partners to recent widowers played by a stacked cast that includes Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Emma Thompson, Colin Firth, and Keira Knightley.

While initial reviews were mixed, Love Actually has become a modern Christmas and rom-com classic. It frequently comes up in discussions of the best Christmas movies and is regularly played during the holidays, with its different stories and charming cast meaning there is something for everyone to love, actually.

Love Actually Release Date September 7, 2003 Cast Bill Nighy, Gregor Fisher, Rory MacGregor, Colin Firth, Sienna Guillory, Liam Neeson Rating R Runtime 135 minutes

Watch on Netflix

1 'Silver Linings Playbook' (2012)

Director: David O. Russell

Image Via United International Pictures

The movie that earned Jennifer Lawrence an Academy Award, Silver Linings Playbook sees her playing Tiffany, a young widow who befriends Pat (Bradley Cooper) after he is released from a psychiatric hospital. Determined to win back his ex-wife, Pat begins taking dancing lessons from Tiffany for an upcoming competition, but the pair soon start experiencing feelings for each other.

Silver Linings Playbook works as well as it does thanks to its terrific cast, with Lawrence and Cooper both offering some of the best performances of their careers. They are joined by Robert De Niro, Jacki Weaver, and Chris Tucker, and together, they create one of the most thoughtful and thought-provoking R-rated romantic comedies ever.

Silver Linings Playbook Release Date September 8, 2012 Cast Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro, Bradley Cooper, Julia Stiles, Chris Tucker, Shea Whigham Rating R Runtime 122

Watch on Netflix

NEXT: 10 Best Jennifer Lawrence Movies, Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes