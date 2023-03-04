Ever since Shakespeare's Midnight Summers Dream, audiences have been captivated by light, funny stories of people in love that can't seem to get it right until the last moment, when they will undoubtedly end up together. In their prime romantic comedies became staples in the 90s and early 2000s Hollywood. Audiences came in droves to see their favorite actresses and actors fall in love on the big screen. The chemistry between the leads and the sincerity of the stories made audiences swoon.

However, by the late 2000s, the audience's love affair with rom-coms faded as they started to feel like paint by numbers. With the rise of the big spectacle comic-book movies, theatrically released romantic comedies are becoming increasingly scarce. Luckily, films like La La Landand The Big Sickare revitalizing the genre by returning to what made them successful while still adding something new.

10 'The End of Us' (2021)

This indie rom-com about two exes stuck in the same house during quarantine has a timely story that makes it instantly relatable to viewers.

This film strips romantic comedies of their glossy Hollywood look and grounds the genre in reality. The movie hilariously uses pandemic staples like flirting over zoom and social distance dates to make it feel very current. The actors also look like ordinary people, not runway models, adding to its accessibility. Unlike most romantic comedies, this film is about what happens "after" the relationship has fallen apart. The couple becomes increasingly hostile towards each other after being stuck in the same house for months giving it an extra level of relatability. However, it always remembers the genre's roots as the couple starts to remember why they initially fell in love.

9 'Literally Right Before Aaron' (2017)

This quirky film about a man invited to the love of his life's wedding goes to weird and unexpected places defying the predictability that's plagued the genre.

From the film's opening, where Aaron proposes to a woman and immediately takes it back, the viewers feel hilariously uncomfortable. This film, full of oddball characters, trades the usual cutesy comedy for awkward humor, which is fitting since going to an ex-flames wedding would be uncomfortable. However, the two leads still have an unspoken connection audiences feel whenever they're on-screen together. Yet, unexpectedly, Allison chooses her fiancé over Aaron, which feels more honest than her running off with the love of her life. This final gut punch leaves audiences reminiscing on the one that got away, which is romantic in its way.

8 'The Wedding Party' (2016)

This award-winning indie about a chaotic wedding reception gone wrong, innovative storytelling techniques elevate it beyond the rest of its contemporaries.

This unique movie is filmed in one continuous shot, immersing the viewer in a hysterical web of interconnected love stories. The shooting style makes everything happening feel urgent. Audiences follow the camera from a kitchen staff uprising to high school sweethearts rekindling their love, differentiating this film from any other romantic comedy before or after. Luckily, its witty script and funny characters make this film more than just an excellent camera trick.

7 'Night Owls' (2015)

Alita Battle Angel's Rosa Salazar stars in this gem about a workaholic forced to keep his boss's mistress up all night after she takes a bottle of sleeping pills. This film undoubtedly throws monkey wrenches at longtime romantic comedy fans.

Night Owlstakes place entirely in one house, with Kevin and Madeline being the only ones on screen for most of the film. While rom-coms romanticize the courtship, this film opens with the two having a drunken one-night stand and Madeline overdosing on drugs. Kevin and Madeline are also not typical romantic leads. Madeline is an abrasive homewrecker blackmailing Kevin's boss, while Kevin is a bumbling coward who blindly idolizes his superior. Yet the actors' performances make audiences root for the unlikely duo. Night Owls takes the rosy-colored glasses off romantic comedies to show how messy love can be.

6 'La La Land' (2016)

This Oscar-winning picture about struggling artists pursuing their dreams in L.A. did the impossible by once again bringing mass audiences to theaters for a romantic comedy.

This throwback to the golden age of musicals uses an old novelty to breathe new life into the genre. Full of colorful dance numbers and toe-tapping music, this romantic comedy's spectacle rivals any blockbuster. Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, like Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks before them, have a natural chemistry that always plays well on screen. The film is filled with humor while still dealing with the more profound subject of giving up on dreams. If anything, this film leaves the viewer happy, which is what romantic comedies should do.

5 'The Big Sick' (2017)

Kumail Nanjiani stars in this autobiographical film about falling in love with his wife while she's in a coma that gets too real for comfort, making it an instant classic.

This film balances intense drama and gut-busting laughs like a pro. Dramatic actors like Heather Hunter give this film gravitas, while the cast, composed mainly of comedians, keeps things from getting too serious. It also manages a hire wire act of having its female lead unconscious for half of the film and still making viewers feel the connection between the romantic leads. Kumail losing his family if he dates a non-muslim and Emily being close to death gives the film stakes that make it feel heavier than what fans are used to from the genre.

4 'My Blind Brother' (2016)

This film, about a slacker in love with his overachieving blind brother's new girlfriend, uses a simple love story to highlight deeper themes.

This film revitalizes the genre because it's not a film about love but guilt. Bill won't tell his brother he's in love with his girlfriend because he's responsible for blinding him as a child. Meanwhile, Rose only dates Bill's blind brother because she feels she's not a good person and is responsible for her ex's death. While their love story is the appetizer, their journey of self-forgiveness is the main course. This film's weightier themes of the human experience are necessary for the genre to survive.

3 'Drinking Buddies' (2013)

Joe Swanberg's mumblecore romance is about two best friends who are in love and is a masterpiece because it's all about what's not being said.

Drinking Buddies dialogue is entirely improved by the actors making for very authentic interactions between characters. This authenticity is heightened by the fact that the two friends never come out and say that they like each other. Instead, viewers are left to observe the lead's subtle looks and passive dialogue toward each other. All the substance is underneath the surface of their conversations, making this film resonate with audiences more than your typical romantic comedy. However, it still tells your classic tale of best friends who are in love making it perfect for old-school romantic comedy fans and the more modern cynical fan.

2 'Licorice Pizza' (2021)

This Oscar-nominated film about a 25-year-old woman who falls for a 15-year-old hustler is a romantic comedy by its premise and a cautionary tale at heart.

Licorice Pizza is an untraditional rom-com because this couple is doomed for failure. Gary is underage and flirts with other women in front of Alana; meanwhile, she repeatedly kisses others to make a 15-year-old jealous. The audience roots for Alana to grow up and leave this toxic relationship, and when the two wind up together in the end, it's disappointing, not uplifting. This romance allows this film to break free of preconceived notions of what a romantic comedy should be.

1 'Looks That Kill' (2020)

This dark romantic comedy about Max, a teen who can't find love because every person who looks at his face dies, mixes a romantic comedy with other unsuspecting genres to create something unique.

This film adds dark comedy and fantasy to the genre since no one can look at bill's face without dying because he's too handsome. Viewers only see Max's face at the end, striping the teen rom-com of its usual vanity as the film is carried solely by the leads' on-screen chemistry. Ironically, it's the people like Alex who love Max for who he is that don't die after looking at him, making this almost an anti-teen romance film.

