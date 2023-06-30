No Hard Feelings has leaped into theaters like a cougar looking for prey, and sees Jennifer Lawrence delivering one of her best performances as 32-year-old Maddie, who loses her car after falling behind on her taxes. With her job as an Uber driver at risk, and needing a way to make payments on her mother's house, she answers an ad to date a couple's 19-year-old son. Tasked with bringing him out of his shell before he leaves for college, Maddie ends up learning more about herself along the way.

The R-rated comedy was once a staple of cinema, with every month seemingly bringing a new foul-mouthed onslaught of laughs. This genre has dried up in recent years, but No Hard Feelings feels like a throwback, combining dirty language and sex jokes to craft an amusing tale that also features a heartwarming message. Those seeking romantic comedies with a similar vibe should throw on one of the below movies and laugh the night away.

10 'Bridget Jones's Diary' (2001)

Still single at 32, Bridget Jones (Renée Zellweger) attempts to combat her self-doubts by keeping a diary where she discusses how she wants to change her life. But when her search for a partner results in two drastically different men vying for her affection, Bridget finds herself in a love triangle that threatens to consume her life.

Based on the novel of the same name, Bridget Jones's Diaryis considered an icon of British cinema. Far removed from the teenage sex comedies that dominate the R-rated comedy genre, Bridget Jones is a charming tale centered around a likable and relatable protagonist played to perfection by Zellweger, in one of her best performances.

9 'Long Shot' (2019)

When Fred Flarsky (Seth Rogen), a journalist, reunites with his childhood babysitter, U.S. Secretary of State Charlotte Field (Charlize Theron), sparks fly between the pair. As Charlotte runs for President, she brings Fred onboard as her speechwriter, and the duo grow closer despite everyone around them believing they have no chance of working.

Long Shotis built on the concept that Rogen and Theron make for a mismatched couple, and while that may appear so at first, they share great chemistry in the film. It makes for one of the better romantic comedies of the 21st century, and feels like a throwback to the '80s when similar movies dominated the box office.

8 'Wedding Crashers' (2005)

Womanizers John (Owen Wilson) and Jeremy (Vince Vaughn) believe they have the hook-up game all worked out. Attending random weddings, so they can sleep with single women who are in a romantic mood as a result of the celebration, the two men find themselves in over their heads when their latest escapade results in them finding love.

While Wedding Crashersis pitched as a sex comedy, it does pivot into a romantic comedy as both leads meet their match in Claire (Rachel McAdams) and Gloria (Isla Fisher). It is one of the better R-rated romantic comedies of the 2000s, and features some genuinely hilarious moments thanks to Wilson and Vaughn's comedic banter.

7 'American Pie' (1999)

With all their classmates seemingly having sex around them, four teenage friends decide to make a pact that they will lose their virginity before graduation. As each of the boys struggles with girls in their own way, they all discover that there are more important things than sex in one of the best teen movies of the '90s.

While some of the content in American Piecertainly has not aged well, some of its core messaging about first love and sex positivity still holds up. Though it revels in gross-out humor, many of the characters and situations are painfully realistic, making American Pie one of the most relatable and charming teen comedies.

6 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' (2008)

Devastated after a bad break-up, Peter Bretter (Jason Segel) decides to take a solo holiday to Hawaii to lift his spirits. Soon after arriving, however, he discovers that his ex Sarah Marshall (Kristen Bell) and her new boyfriend have checked into the same resort. Attempting to put the awkward situation behind him, he strikes up a new romance with resort worker Rachel (Mila Kunis).

Forgetting Sarah Marshallsucceeds thanks to its clever screenplay and sharp performances from the cast. Segel in particular makes for an awkwardly relatable protagonist, far-removed from the womanizers who dominate the genre. The end result is a charming comedy that is still quoted to this day.

5 'The 40-Year-Old Virgin' (2005)

Andy (Steve Carell) is a 40-year-old employee at an electronics store, happy with his life spent alone. When his co-workers learn that Andy is a virgin, they attempt to get him laid despite his protests. Subjected to a series of awkward dates that always end in embarrassing situations, Andy eventually finds a chance for romance with the charming Trish (Catherine Keener).

Despite its R-rating, The 40-Year-Old Virginis a sweet romantic comedy that is surprisingly wholesome considering its premise. A big part of that is Carell's breakthrough performance as Andy, who portrays the character as a kind and caring individual who does not care about his status as a virgin, making him one of the most endearing characters in comedy.

4 'There's Something About Mary' (1998)

After a brutal pant zipper incident prevents dorky Ted (Ben Stiller) from taking the girl of his dreams, Mary (Cameron Diaz), to prom, he still pines for her 13 years later. Hiring a private investigator to track her down, Ted and Mary begin dating again, but There's Something About Mary, and other men begin to challenge Ted for her affections.

There's Something About Mary is a classic of the comedy genre, perfecting the art of gross-out humor while still presenting plenty of heart. The cast all bring their A-game, with Diaz in particular delivering a star-making turn as the title character that earned her a Golden Globe nomination.

3 'Palm Springs' (2020)

Attending her sister's wedding, Sarah (Cristin Milioti) becomes trapped in a time loop with the carefree Nyles (Andy Samberg). Forced to relive the same day over and over again, the pair form a budding relationship as they run amok and make the most of their hopeless situation, until secrets eventually emerge.

Palm Springsmakes the most of its fun concept thanks to great performances from Milioti and Samberg, who share awesome chemistry as the leads. It is one of the best examples of the time-loop genre, and brings a fresh take on the formula that has existed since the original Groundhog Day.

2 'Love Actually' (2003)

A comedy centered around eight different couples in London, Love Actually explores their relationship with love over Christmas. The couples range from long-married partners to recent widowers, and features a stacked cast that includes Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Emma Thompson, Colin Firth, and Keira Knightley.

While initial reviews of Love Actually were mixed, it has gone on to become a modern classic. It frequently comes up in discussions of the best Christmas movies and is regularly played during the holidays, with its different stories and charming cast meaning there is something for everyone to love, actually.

1 'Silver Linings Playbook' (2012)

The movie that earned Jennifer Lawrence an Academy Award, Silver Linings Playbook stars Lawrence as Tiffany, a young widow who befriends Pat (Bradley Cooper) after he is released from a psychiatric hospital. Determined to win back his ex-wife, Pat begins taking dancing lessons from Tiffany, so he can impress her in an upcoming competition, but the pair soon start experiencing feelings for each other.

Silver Linings Playbook works as well as it does thanks to its terrific cast, with Lawrence and Cooper both offering some of the best performances of their careers, They are joined by Robert De Niro, Jacki Weaver, and Chris Tucker, and together they create one of the best R-rated romantic comedies ever.

