Whether it is thanks to its witty banter, heartfelt stories, or iconic chemistry between its leads, the appeal of romantic comedies is undeniable. Their allure is not the least surprising, especially as these offer more than mere entertainment — they provide escapism through their heartwarming storylines and a glimpse into the great magic of love, easily making them a cherished genre for generations of cinephiles.

Over time, romantic comedies evolved in captivating ways, introducing not only memorable characters, but also shaping many of the tropes we now associate with the genre. From groundbreaking screwball comedies of Hollywood's Golden Age like It Happened One Night to modern love stories that eventually cemented themselves as classics such as When Harry Met Sally..., we look back at some of the best and most defining 20th-century romantic comedies, ranking them by greatness and influence.

10 'Sleepless in Seattle' (1993)

Directed by Nora Ephron

Image via TriStar Pictures

Nora Ephron's Sleepless in Seattle, starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan, follows a man who moves to Seattle with his son (Ross Malinger) after the death of his wife. When the little boy calls a talk radio program to find a new wife for his father, Sam gets on the line to discuss his feelings. In the meantime, reporter Annie Reed becomes infatuated with him when she hears him speak despite being engaged.

Although Sleepless in Seattle is a great watch for several different reasons, what makes this romantic comedy a standout is its unconventional story — including how there is no meet-cute until the very final scene. This refreshing and unexpected twist makes it a standout for audiences, where chemistry builds through interaction. Instead, Sleepless in Seattle crafts a slow-burning story rooted in emotional connection, longing, and ultimately fate to create a powerful love tale.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Sleepless In Seattle Release Date June 24, 1993 Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming

9 '10 Things I Hate About You' (1999)

Directed by Gil Junger

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

A quintessential teen comedy, Gil Junger's 10 Things I Hate About You remains one of the most beloved films in the genre, and it's easy to see why. Starring Julia Stiles as the sharp-witted and fiercely independent Kat Stratford, the film follows her character who is pulled into a manipulative scheme where she is persuaded to give bad boy Patrick Verona (Heath Ledger) a chance. Little does she know Patrick is being paid to date her.

Featuring a handful of talented actors in its ensemble cast, this modern take on William Shakespeare's The Taming of a Shrew does not disappoint; 10 Things I Hate About You delivers a fresh and witty spin on the classic story, making for the perfect pick for enemies-to-lovers and slow-burn romance enthusiasts. Its likable and three-dimensional protagonists also add to its charm and authenticity, resulting in a story that resonates with audiences to this day.

10 Things I Hate About You​​​​​​​ Runtime 97 Minutes Director Gil Junger Writers Karen McCullah, Kirsten Smith

8 'Pretty Woman' (1990)

Directed by Garry Marshall

Image via Buena Vista Pictures

Elevated by Julia Roberts and Richard Gere's electric chemistry, Pretty Woman is a must-see film in the rom-com genre. The story centers around a sex worker and a wealthy businessman who form an unlikely pair when he hires her to stay with him for the weekend. Naturally, as the two get closer, feelings ensue and complicate their relationship.

Pretty Woman continues to captivate and inspire audiences and filmmakers alike to this day, influencing movies such as the critically acclaimed Best Picture nominee Anora with whom it shares a few thematic similarities. Despite being slightly controversial for its questionable sexual politics, this quintessential romantic comedy has cemented its place in cinematic history through its exploration of love and transformation, with Roberts and Gere's captivating performances elevating the story to higher levels. For fans of Roberts and romantic comedies, it's also worth mentioning the iconic Notting Hill.