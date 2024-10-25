If you’ve been paying attention to the rise of Artificial Intelligence (A.I.), you’re likely aware of its potential to assist with various tasks in both daily life and the workplace. In the world of cinema, A.I. is also starting to make its mark, particularly when it comes to writing. While we’re not quite at the stage where A.I. can write complete movie screenplays, certain romantic comedies already feel like they could have been generated by a computer program - especially the ones that are painfully predictable and packed with every rom-com cliché in the book.

From the classic strangers-to-lovers to the overly predictable characters, romantic comedies are a beloved genre for audiences of all ages. However, the films on this list feel more like they were created by an algorithm than a screenwriter with a heart. Formulaic, uninspired, and lacking in originality, these movies have scripts so emotionless that they make you wonder if an A.I. could have done a similar - or even better - job.

10 'What's Your Number?' (2011)

Starring Anna Faris and Chris Evans

Image via 20th Century Fox

What's Your Number is the typical rom-com cliché movie, that not even Chris Evans' charming performance can save. It falls into the predictable formula of "the stranger across the hall is the love of her life," and the script is as straightforward as it comes. A woman chases after love, meets someone who seems perfect, but it turns out the right guy has been in front of her the whole time. It’s a tired setup that makes you wonder if A.I. could have written the plot itself.

The film follows Ally (Anna Faris), who panics after reading an article claiming women who’ve had more than 20 relationships never get married. Realizing she’s been with 19 men, she decides to track down her exes to see if any of them have improved enough to be "the one." With the help of her charming and womanizing neighbor Colin (Evans), Ally reconnects with her past flames, only to realize that her perfect match might just be the guy helping her all along.

9 'Just My Luck' (2006)

Starring Lindsay Lohan and Chris Pine

Image via 20th Century Fox

Just My Luck feels like a blend of Freaky Friday and Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, but without the humor or charm of either. Directed by How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' Donald Petrie, this movie falls flat with its overly predictable plot. The formula is so obvious that it’s easy to predict almost every twist, making it feel like an A.I. generated a rom-com script with no creativity or surprises in sight.

The story follows Ashley Albright (Lindsay Lohan), a businesswoman in New York City who seems to have all the luck in the world. In contrast, Jake Hardin (Chris Pine) is a down-on-his-luck band manager. After a kiss at a masquerade ball, their fortunes reverse - Ashley’s life spirals into chaos while Jake’s luck improves dramatically. The movie suffers from an immature script and exaggerated performances, particularly from Lohan. Pine, however, manages to deliver a decent performance, but even that can’t save this predictable and formulaic film.

8 'Maid in Manhattan' (2002)

Starring Jennifer Lopez and Ralph Fiennes

Image via Columbia Pictures

Jennifer Lopez has delivered strong performances over the years in films like Selena and Hustlers, which earned her praise from both critics and audiences. However, her early 2000s rom-coms haven’t exactly aged well, and Maid in Manhattan is no exception. The movie is filled with unrealistic moments that feel like it was created by a computer that tried to write a version of a Cinderella story.

The story follows Marisa Ventura (Lopez), a single mother from New York City who works as a maid in a luxury Manhattan hotel. Marisa meets Christopher Marshall (Ralph Fiennes), a wealthy Senate candidate who mistakenly believes she’s a high-society guest. As they fall in love, Marisa tries to keep her real identity hidden until reality inevitably comes crashing down. The movie's formulaic and far-fetched plot feels more like a computer-generated fairy tale than a heartfelt romance.

Maid in Manhattan

7 'Bride Wars' (2009)

Starring Kate Hudson and Anne Hathaway

Image via Fox 2000 Pictures

The plot of Bride Wars feels completely nonsensical, as if an A.I. was tasked with writing a rom-com script about two best friends whose weddings are accidentally booked on the same day, leading to pranks and sabotage. How does that even sound like a good concept? Rather than handling the scheduling mistake sensibly, the wedding planner informs both friends of the conflict, setting off a war between the two. It’s hard to believe this premise could hold up when a simple conversation could have solved everything.

The movie follows best friends Liv (Kate Hudson) and Emma (Anne Hathaway) as they go from brides-to-be to bitter rivals after discovering their weddings are scheduled on the same day. Rather than compromising, they set out to ruin each other’s big day with pranks and over-the-top sabotage. What starts as a friendship quickly devolves into a battle for the perfect wedding, but the plot’s absurdity makes the entire premise feel more like a farce than a heartfelt comedy.

6 'The Knight Before Christmas' (2019)

Starring Vanessa Hudgens and Josh Whitehouse

The classic Netflix Christmas movie cliché strikes again: girl meets boy and falls in love during Christmas. The Knight Before Christmas feels like it was either written by an A.I. or a 13-year-old, with its basic and bland script. The story follows medieval knight Sir Cole (Josh Whitehouse), who is magically transported to present-day Ohio and befriends Brooke (Vanessa Hudgens), a kind and clever teacher disillusioned by love.

The premise is full of confusing details that make little sense. Thanks to time-travelling, a knight from the 1300s is sent to modern-day Ohio to complete an unknown quest. He speaks perfect modern English, has no trouble adjusting to technology, and Hudgens’s character doesn’t seem the least bit concerned about having a complete stranger in her home. Why? Not really sure.

Starring Kate Bosworth, Josh Duhamel, and Topher Grace

Before Topher Grace took on the role of Venom, he starred in Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!, another rom-com that feels like it was generated by A.I. This one follows the all-too-familiar formula where the female protagonist realizes the love of her life was right in front of her the whole time. Ultimately, the movie is forgettable and doesn’t offer anything special.

The plot revolves around a grocery store checkout girl (Kate Bosworth) who wins a contest to go on a date with Hollywood hottest boyTad Hamilton (Josh Duhamel). When Tad unexpectedly falls for her, he shows up in her small town, sparking a love triangle between her, Tad, and her best friend (Grace), who has secretly loved her all along. Sound familiar?

4 'Falling for Christmas' (2002)

Starring Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet

Image via Netflix

Another Netflix Christmas movie, and yet another predictable rom-com formula starring Lindsay Lohan. Even though this was her first movie after a three-year break (and she served as executive producer), the script feels like something that could have been written by an A.I. where someone was typing, "Write a script about a woman who has an accident, loses her memory, and falls in love with her savior, only to realize her original relationship lacked true love. Oh, and it's Christmas." The result is a cheesy, predictable holiday romance that brings nothing new to the table.

The story follows Sierra Belmont (Lohan), a spoiled hotel heiress who has no interest in the family business. After a skiing accident, she loses her memory and is found by Jake (Chord Overstreet), a struggling lodge owner. While recovering at his lodge, Sierra bonds with Jake and his family, rediscovering herself in the process. Despite its heartwarming attempt, the film’s plot is just too formulaic to leave a lasting impression.

3 'When in Rome' (2010)

With Kristen Bell and Josh Duhamel

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Kristen Bell is enjoying a hot streak nowadays thanks to her success in the series Nobody Wants This, but it’s hard to forget her extremely lame rom-com When in Rome. The film feels like an overly predictable romantic comedy, with a formula so tired it seems like an A.I. could have written it. Despite Bell’s charm, the movie’s reliance on tired clichés and lack of chemistry between the leads makes it hard to take seriously.

The plot follows Beth (Bell), a disillusioned museum curator who attends her sister’s wedding in Rome. After impulsively taking coins from the “fountain of love,” Beth finds herself the object of affection for several men, each connected to the coins she stole. As her chaotic romantic life unravels, she meets Nick (Josh Duhamel), who seems like the perfect match - but even his charm can’t save this bland and uninspired rom-com.