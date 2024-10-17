The fantasy genre is a pretty easily definable one, as is the romance genre. The former contains stories that deal with fantastical, otherworldly, or even supernatural elements/beings, while the latter tells stories about falling in or out of love; maybe even a bit of both. As such, it’s thereby pretty straightforward to accept that a romantic fantasy movie touches upon romance and fantastical stuff.

The following movies can all be defined as romance/fantasy hybrids, putting enough of an emphasis on both elements in certain ways and showing that even something as everyday and relatable as love can be explored through stories that might not, on the surface, technically be grounded. Some of the greatest romantic fantasy movies of all time are ranked below, starting with the great and ending with the debatably perfect.

10 'Night Is Short, Walk On Girl' (2017)

Director: Masaaki Yuasa

Night Is Short, Walk On Girl is a very funny movie at times, and also a visually dazzling one; perhaps one of the most stylish and unique-looking anime films ever made. It’s also a surreal take on a story about romance, being about a group of university students, including one young man romantically pursuing a mysterious girl who seems unaware that he’s interested.

Little else out there looks even slightly comparable to Night Is Short, Walk On Girl, which delves into full-on fantasy at times, predominantly when it doubles down on surrealism and dreamlike visuals. It presents an initially strange world and then continually warps the purported “reality” of said world over and over again, all the while also telling a solid romance-focused narrative and delivering plenty of great absurd humor.

9 'Black Orpheus' (1959)

Director: Marcel Camus

Tragedy isn't usually as colorful as Black Orpheus, which has a dazzling style and a solid sense of energy throughout, all the while being a reinterpretation of the legend of Orpheus and Eurydice. It’s set in Brazil, and follows two young lovers on the run from various adversaries, and a fate they seem unlikely to escape, owing to the story of Orpheus and Eurydice being a famously tragic one.

Still, Black Orpheus is never an overly depressing watch, and it blends some real-world locations with more out-there/fantastical elements in a skillful and oftentimes mesmerizing way. Much of it still feels distinctive to this day, and though other parts may feel a little more old-fashioned, watching the movie makes it pretty easy to see why it’s well-recognized as significant within the history of international cinema.

8 'The Shape of Water' (2017)

Director: Guillermo del Toro

Fantasy movies don’t tend to win Best Picture at the Oscars, but romantic films fare a bit better, which could explain why The Shape of Water won in 2017 (well, the ceremony was in 2018, but it awarded movies released in 2017). It also might've won because it’s just a really good movie, telling a story about the unlikely love that forms between a mute woman and some sort of mysterious fish/man hybrid.

The Shape of Water has a premise that might raise eyebrows, but it commits to it wholeheartedly and ends up being a startlingly emotional and heartfelt film. It’s one of numerous movies that demonstrates why few filmmakers shine as much as Guillermo del Toro does in the fantasy genre, and it’s notable among his other films for placing such an emphasis on a story about love.

7 'A Matter of Life and Death' (1946)

Directors: Emeric Pressburger, Michael Powell

A Matter of Life and Death has a hell of a title and a hell of a premise, with a narrative that revolves around a pilot’s near-death experience and an afterlife-related mix-up. It begins as a war movie but introduces those fantasy elements pretty early on, and in time also functions as both a dramedy and a romance film, too.

There’s a lot going on in A Matter of Life and Death and a ton of imagination on offer, with the whole thing holding up remarkably well narratively and technically all these decades on from its release. It works on multiple levels and also proves emotionally ambitious, not to mention very charming. It’s arguably one of the finest films of its decade, and an overall superb romantic fantasy movie.

6 'Wings of Desire' (1987)

Director: Wim Wenders

Wim Wenders doesn’t often make non-dramas, and when he does, he certainly has a distinctive way of tackling more out-there genres (see Until the End of the World, one of the strangest and most underrated sci-fi films ever, for example). Wings of Desire saw Wenders wading into the fantasy genre in a way that proved largely engrossing, with love and longing being central themes here, too.

Narratively, Wings of Desire follows two angels who are tasked with overseeing the human race while not being able to interact directly with the people of Earth. One angel struggles with this after falling in love with a woman, and he grapples with whether he can give up the life he knows to live on Earth, fall in love, and become mortal. It’s all beautifully done and, though slow, proves an undoubtedly immersive and touching film to experience.

5 'Edward Scissorhands' (1990)

Director: Tim Burton

Cynicism thrived in the 1990s, sure, but the decade also had its fair share of great romantic movies that weren’t afraid to deal with love in ways both sweeping and sentimental. Edward Scissorhands can be included among such films, being a modern-day fairytale about an unfinished science experiment being brought to life before struggling to fit in with the seemingly ordinary population of an uncanny suburbia.

Life in the suburbs is surreal enough to feel otherworldly/fantastical in Edward Scissorhands, though the central character and the overall feel of the film ensure there’s an undercurrent of fantasy throughout. Love is eventually found, and it is a sincere one, even if certain obstacles stand in the way of the movie concluding in a way that’s all sunshine and rainbows. One could argue it wouldn’t be a true fairytale, in the traditional sense, if there wasn’t an inherent sadness to the whole thing.