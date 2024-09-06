It shouldn’t be controversial to say that the 1990s was a good decade for cinema. Contained within were numerous great B-movies, arthouse films, and gangster flicks, to highlight just a few genres or types of film. As such, it’s not surprising that it was also a great decade for anyone who considers themselves a romantic. The 1990s can be thought of as one where cynicism and a certain detachment were cool, but such things didn’t seem to kill romance entirely.

The following films aren’t necessarily the best romance movies of the 1990s, though they are all very good in their own right. Instead, they're here because even by romance film standards, they go hard on being romantic, sweeping, and broadly emotional, and are ranked (quite roughly; this is rather subjective, after all) below from very romantic to most romantic.

10 'The Bridges of Madison County' (1995)

Director: Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood might be best known for his Westerns and crime movies, but as a filmmaker, his body of work is actually rather diverse. Case in point, The Bridges of Madison County, which is a romantic tearjerker that proves surprisingly sentimental. Eastwood’s pretty good in a starring role here, too, though his co-star, Meryl Streep, does ultimately do a good deal of heavy lifting acting-wise.

As far as the narrative goes, The Bridges of Madison County is about two people meeting by chance and having a short-term yet passionate affair, with parts of the film also exploring the aftermath of this impactful interaction. It hits all the beats you'd expect a romantic drama to hit, but hits them well regardless, and stands as one of the more distinctive/unexpected films within Eastwood’s directorial career.

9 'A Scene at the Sea' (1991)

Director: Takeshi Kitano

Like Clint Eastwood, Takeshi Kitano is not best known for making romance movies, instead tending to stick to the yakuza genre (and doing so extremely well). But he branched out in 1991 with A Scene at the Sea, which is easily his most peaceful film, entirely lacking the sorts of violent content and shocking moments that stick out in some of his more well-known movies.

A Scene at the Sea is simply about a couple – both of them deaf – and the love they have for each other, with the woman supporting the man’s quest to take up surfing. It’s an extremely gentle and slow-paced film, but is ideal for anyone who’s after something calm, heart-warming, and undoubtedly romantic. It’s perhaps one of the most underrated romantic movies of its decade, in all honesty.

8 'The Age of Innocence' (1993)

Director: Martin Scorsese

Okay, there’s a theme developing here. Martin Scorsese is also not typically associated with the romance genre, but he nevertheless perfected making a period romance in 1993, when he directed The Age of Innocence. This film is about various high-class people living in New York City during the 19th century, particularly focusing on a man who finds himself split between two women.

It’s an exploration of love set in a time long past, and with characters who are all very well-off, yet the emotional stuff it deals with proves universal and even relatable to this day. The Age of Innocence amazingly recreates the time and place in which it’s set, and is overall a very sensitive, subtle, and quietly sad film about the highs and lows of love.

7 'Edward Scissorhands' (1990)

Director: Tim Burton

Edward Scissorhands is a fantasy movie with some remarkable special effects and technical qualities on offer, but what really sticks with you once it’s over is the moving romance at the center of it all. The titular character is the result of a science experiment left unfinished, and his longing to belong despite his unusual appearance, which also involves him wanting to be loved.

The whole film plays out like a fairytale set in relatively contemporary times; an exaggerated suburbia full of conformity that only highlights further how unusual the title character is. Edward Scissorhands has moments of warmth contrasted with moments of cruelty and emotional devastation. It’s undeniably sad, but nevertheless easy to get swept up in the romantic parts which, as mentioned before, do linger and leave an impact.

6 'Chungking Express' (1994)

Director: Wong Kar-wai

There are two stories to be found in Chungking Express, one after the other, though they're similar enough to almost feel like the one story (which helps, considering the first one is left essentially unfinished). The first half is more about heartbreak and loneliness, while the second half… well, the second half is also about heartbreak and loneliness, but there’s a little more hope at the end of it all.

Chungking Express is very approachable and easy to enjoy, even though much of it’s also unconventional, making it arguably feel like an arthouse romantic comedy. Though it might sound a little scattershot on paper, watching it play out is another experience altogether. The ride Chungking Express provides is a uniquely stylish and cinematic one, and the multitude of things it has to say about love inevitably make it one of the decade’s best romance films.

5 '10 Things I Hate About You' (1999)

Director: Gil Junger

Helping to conclude the 1990s on a high, 10 Things I Hate About You is one of the most popular rom-coms of the decade, and also one of the best. It’s set in a high school and revolves around a pair of sisters, the younger one wanting to date but not being able to until the more cynical older sister starts going out with someone herself, which she’s initially resistant to doing.

So begins a complex series of events that center on getting two unlikely people together and, in typical rom-com fashion, genuine feelings start developing. Cheesy? Maybe, and on paper, at least, but the execution of 10 Things I Hate About You really makes it work, as does Heath Ledger in one of his most iconic performances (though it’s worth saying that both Julia Stiles and Joseph Gordon-Levitt are great, too).

4 'Titanic' (1997)

Director: James Cameron

A film that’s all about size, at least when it comes to talking about it. Titanic has a huge body count, a considerably lengthy runtime, and proved to be a massive hit at the box office; the highest earner of the entire 1990s, no less. It’s both a romantic melodrama and a tense disaster film, with plenty of romance, action, peril, and heartbreak.

It’s all unapologetic in how mass-appeal it is, but you’d have to have a particularly hard heart to completely resist getting swept up in the love story found in Titanic. Yes, parts can be cheesy and very Hollywood, but James Cameron is a master at making this kind of movie, and Titanic might well be his best mass-appeal mash-up to date (an argument helped if you look at Oscar wins and money earned).