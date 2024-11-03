One of the most human emotions is love, and whether fans are still longing for that feeling or have found the love of their lives, everyone can snuggle up and enjoy a good romance movie. These films are perfect if fans ever want to cry or feel good, with many different storylines and subgenres to relate to as many people as possible. This timeless genre continues to persist, delivering fans with perfect classics like Singin' in the Rain to modern hits like La La Land.

However, with the romance genre piling up with so many fantastic films, trying to find the perfect one can seem like a chore. If fans have that problem, then look no further because this list will look into the ten essential romance movies everyone needs to watch. To be considered essential, the films mentioned must either be critically acclaimed, beloved by fans, genre-defining/re-defining, or trailblazing a new path, innovating and influencing future romance movies.

10 'It Happened One Night' (1934)

Directed by Frank Capra

Image via Columbia Pictures

While It Happened One Night isn't the oldest movie on this list, the nearly century-old film is still a classic. Based on Samuel Hopkins Adams' short story Night Bus, the film follows Ellie (Claudette Colbert), an heiress who marries a scheming king just to spite her father. After running away, she encounters an opportunistic reporter (Clark Gable) who helps her reunite with her fortune-hunter husband for the story. However, the pair unexpectedly form a close bond, with other feelings soon to reveal themselves.

The Oscars are known as the most prestigious event in the world for movies. There is no greater honor at the Oscars than winning the Big Five, which includes Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Original/Adapted Screenplay. Out of the 43 movies nominated for all five, only three completed the sweep, with It Happened One Night being the first film to do so, helping cement its legacy as a genre-defining rom-com and one of the most pleasant movies to watch.

9 'In the Mood For Love' (2000)

Directed by Wong Kar-wai

Image via Jet Tone Productions

Serving as an informal trilogy between Days of Being Wild and 2046, In the Mood For Love takes place in 1962 Hong Kong. When a journalist (Tony Leung Chiu-Wai) and his wife recently move, he finds his wife preoccupied with work. He finds this in common with Su Li-zheng (Maggie Cheung), an alluring neighbour whose husband is never around. However, after the two suspect their significant others of cheating, they begin falling for each other but resist, not wanting to stoop to their level.

In the Mood For Love uses its personal tone to make the film feel more immersive, drawing the audience into the dark secrets of their romance. This film established itself as one of the greatest romance movies in general, changing the landscape for Hong Kong cinema with its dominance and popularity overseas. Serving as Wong Kar-wai's best film, In the Mood for Love is an essential foreign film for fans to explore.

In the Mood For Love Release Date March 9, 2001 Director Kar-Wai Wong Cast Tony Leung Chiu-wai , Maggie Cheung , Siu Ping-Lam , Tung Cho 'Joe' Cheung , Rebecca Pan Runtime 98 Minutes Main Genre Drama

8 'Annie Hall' (1977)

Directed by Woody Allen

Image via United Artists

Even though Woody Allen's input has soured his legacy, he is still known for creating some of the greatest romance movies, with Annie Hall being his best. The film follows Allen's character, Alvy Singer, a comedian who reflects on his struggling relationship and its failures with the titular character, Annie Hall. He tells the story from beginning to end and highs to lows, with the obstacles of modern romance.

Despite much controversy surrounding the movie, from it beating Star Wars to win Best Picture and Allen's sexual assault allegations, the movie is still a classic. Out of all the romance movies to win at the Oscars, Annie Hall is one of the best, deservedly taking home Best Picture. Besides the charming and emotional storytelling, the film also delivers profound themes, exploring the stereotypes of gender differences and Jewish identity.

7 'Brokeback Mountain' (2005)

Directed by Ang Lee

Image via Focus Features

Whether fans know it for its slew of controversy, ranging from conservative criticisms and censorship to its infamous Oscar snub, Brokeback Mountain is one of the most recognized romance movies. When a rancher hires two cowboys to herd sheep in Wyoming, they form a close bond but struggle to commit to their feelings. One marries his longtime sweetheart, and the other marries a fellow rodeo rider. The movie follows their relationship for over 20 years.

Earning nine Oscar nominations and winning four, most fans remember Brokeback Mountain losing Best Picture to Crash, one of the most infamous days in Oscar history. Regardless of its snub, the movie is still a revolutionary romance film, paving the way for queer films in modern cinema. It made strides in the industry, being one of the most prominent queer films with international, critical, and financial success.

6 'Roman Holiday' (1953)

Directed by William Wyler

Image via Paramount Pictures

Serving as a classic romance film and Audrey Hepburn's first Oscar-winning performance, Roman Holiday follows a journalist and a princess slowly falling in love. Exhausted after her busy schedule, Princess Anne takes to the night of Rome but falls asleep on a bench. A journalist brings her to safety but believes he can get a good story out of her, leading to the two spending time together in Rome.

Roman Holiday might not be the first romantic comedy, but it certainly established itself as a genre-defining masterpiece with its charming humor and captivating romance. Hepburn and Gregory Peck have some of the most outstanding chemistry seen on screen, elevating the already incredible film to a perfect display of charm. Roman Holiday strayed from the formula, letting the friendship develop into romance and ultimately have a bittersweet ending.

5 'Gone with the Wind' (1939)

Directed by Victor Fleming

Image via Loews Cineplex Entertainment

Older films are often scrutinized decades later for their depiction of certain elements, as is the case for Gone with the Wind, which recently came under fire for its softened depiction of slavery. The film follows the daughter of a plantation owner and her romantic pursuits with the man she loves and the man she has to marry. Set during the American Civil War, it also deals with tragedy and heartbreak.

While the problematic messages can definitely hinder a modern rewatch, Gone with the Wind is known as a classic for a reason. The film earned the most Oscar nominations and wins for its time, with 13 and 10, respectively, two of which were honorary awards. Besides its massive critical success, the film was also the biggest box office hit during that time, still among the highest-earning films with inflation. Gone with the Wind set a new standard with scope, runtime, and box office, making it one of the greatest romance movies of all time.