As more and more people have had an opportunity to check out the streaming service HBO Max — especially in the wake of that Wonder Woman 1984 release — they’re starting to realize HBO Max actually has a really great library of movies to watch. It’s far more robust in terms of older films than Netflix or Amazon Prime, and is honestly the closest we’ve come to a digital Blockbuster in a long time.
But while we’ve already rounded up the very best movies you should check out on HBO Max, this specific time of year might call for something a bit more curated and focused on a particular genre: romantic movies.
There's a little something for everyone.
Yes indeed, with Valentine’s Day coming up you may be looking to find the perfect romantic movie to watch – alone or with friends or with a significant other – and HBO Max has a fantastic selection. There are romcoms like Crazy Rich Asians and You’ve Got Mail, full on romantic dramas like The Notebook and Love and Basketball, classics like Casablanca and all four versions of A Star Is Born, and even recent hits like Birds of Prey and 2020’s delightful Jane Austen adaptation Emma.
If I’m specifically recommending anything, I would point you towards the underrated 13 Going on 30 starring Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo, Jean-Luc Godard’s groundbreaking French film Breathless, and 2012’s Jason Segel/Emily Blunt romantic comedy/drama The Five-Year Engagement. And if you’re in a particularly spiteful mood, you can’t go wrong with the John Cusack classic High Fidelity.
Feel free to peruse the entire list below, which also includes some TV shows.
- 12 Dates Of Christmas(S1)
- 13 Going On 30, 2004
- 40 Days And 40 Nights, 2002 (HBO)
- 9 1/2 Weeks, 1986
- A Star Is Born, 1954
- A Star Is Born, 1967
- A Star Is Born, 1976
- A Star Is Born, 2018
- A Thin Line Between Love And Hate, 1996
- American Reunion, 2012 (HBO)
- Autumn In New York, 2000 (HBO)
- Bachelor In Paradise(S4-S6)
- Bachelor Pad(S1-S3)
- Beautiful Girls, 1996 (HBO)
- Beauty And The Beast, 1947
- Becoming Jane, 2007 (HBO)
- Birds Of Prey And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, 2020 (HBO)
- Blue Crush, 2002 (HBO)
- Blue Valentine, 2010
- Breathless, 1961
- Bridges Of Madison County, 1995
- Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason, 2004 (HBO)
- Brief Encounter, 1946
- Can't Buy Me Love, 1987 (HBO)
- Carmen Y Lola, 2018 (HBO)
- Casablanca, 1942
- Coupling
- Crazy Rich Asians, 2018*
- Cruel Intentions, 1999 (HBO)
- Dangerous Liaisons, 1988
- Date Movie, 2006 (HBO)
- Dirty Dancing, 1987 (HBO)
- Divine Secrets Of The Ya-Ya Sisterhood, 2002
- El Amor Menos Pensado (An Unexpected Love), 2018 (HBO)
- El Ultimo Romantico (The Last Romantic), 2018 (HBO)
- Emma(1996) (HBO)
- (2020) (HBO)
- Endless Love, 1981 (HBO)
- Euphoria(HBO)
- First Dates(Uk) (S3-S4)
- Five-Year Engagement, 2012 (HBO)
- Foodie Love(HBO)
- Forget Paris, 1995
- Friends
- Girls(HBO)
- Going The Distance, 2010
- Gossip Girl
- Happily Ever Avatar
- Hasta Que La Boda Nos Separe (The Wedding Unplanner), 2020 (HBO)
- Haute Dog
- Havana, 1990 (HBO)
- High Fidelity, 2000 (HBO)
- The High Note, 2020 (HBO)
- Howl's Moving Castle, 2004
- I Think I Love My Wife, 2007 (HBO)
- In The Mood For Love, 2001
- Insecure(HBO)
- The Invisible Man, 2020 (HBO)
- Katy Keene
- Lars and the Real Girl, 2007 (HBO)
- The Last Kiss, 2006 (HBO)
- Life As We Know It, 2010
- Like Water For Chocolate, 1993 (HBO)
- Little Children, 2006 (HBO)
- Looking(HBO)
- Looking: The Movie, 2016 (HBO)
- Lost And Delirious, 2001
- Love And Basketball, 2000
- Love And Sex, 2000
- Love In The Afternoon, 1972
- Love Jones, 1997
- Love Life
- Love Story,1970 (HBO)
- The Lucky One, 2012 (HBO)
- Magic Mike, 2012
- Fletcher(HBO)
- Muriel's Wedding, 1995 (HBO)
- My Big Fat Greek Wedding, 2002(HBO)
- Nancy Drew
- Night Is Short, Walk On Girl, 2017
- Nights In Rodanthe, 2008
- No Eres Tu Soy Yo, 2011
- The Notebook, 2004
- The O.C.
- Old Dogs, 2009 (HBO)
- Once, 2007 (HBO)
- Orpheus(1950)
- The Pallbearer, 1996 (HBO)
- Pandora's Box(1929)
- Perfect Life (Vida Perfecta)
- The Philadelphia Story, 1940
- The Photograph, 2020 (HBO)
- Pride And Prejudice(1940)
- Purple Rain, 1984
- Queen & Slim, 2019 (HBO)
- Ride Your Wave, 2019
- Romance On The High Seas, 1948
- Sally4Ever(HBO)
- The Serenade (Short Film), 2020 (HBO)
- Sex And The City(HBO)
- Shall We Dance?, 2004 -- please add question mark
- Si Yo Fuera Rico (If I Were Rich), 2021 (HBO)
- Singin' In The Rain, 1952
- Singletown (S1)
- The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants, 2005
- Sobredosis De Amor (Roommates), 2018 (HBO)
- Spirited Away, 2002
- Sprung, 1997
- Summertime, 1955
- Superintelligence, 2020
- Tender Mercies, 1983
- That Hamilton Woman, 1941
- There’s No I in Threesome (Available February 11)
- Things Never Said, 2013 (HBO)
- Up In The Air, 2009 (HBO)
- Weathering With You, 2019
- Wedding Date, 2005 (HBO)
- Whisper Of The Heart, 1995
- Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!, 2004 (HBO)
- Wings Of Desire, 1987
- You've Got Mail, 1998
*Available until February 28.
