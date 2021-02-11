As more and more people have had an opportunity to check out the streaming service HBO Max — especially in the wake of that Wonder Woman 1984 release — they’re starting to realize HBO Max actually has a really great library of movies to watch. It’s far more robust in terms of older films than Netflix or Amazon Prime, and is honestly the closest we’ve come to a digital Blockbuster in a long time.

But while we’ve already rounded up the very best movies you should check out on HBO Max, this specific time of year might call for something a bit more curated and focused on a particular genre: romantic movies.

Yes indeed, with Valentine’s Day coming up you may be looking to find the perfect romantic movie to watch – alone or with friends or with a significant other – and HBO Max has a fantastic selection. There are romcoms like Crazy Rich Asians and You’ve Got Mail, full on romantic dramas like The Notebook and Love and Basketball, classics like Casablanca and all four versions of A Star Is Born, and even recent hits like Birds of Prey and 2020’s delightful Jane Austen adaptation Emma.

If I’m specifically recommending anything, I would point you towards the underrated 13 Going on 30 starring Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo, Jean-Luc Godard’s groundbreaking French film Breathless, and 2012’s Jason Segel/Emily Blunt romantic comedy/drama The Five-Year Engagement. And if you’re in a particularly spiteful mood, you can’t go wrong with the John Cusack classic High Fidelity.

Feel free to peruse the entire list below, which also includes some TV shows.

12 Dates Of Christmas(S1)

13 Going On 30, 2004

40 Days And 40 Nights, 2002 (HBO)

9 1/2 Weeks, 1986

A Star Is Born, 1954

A Star Is Born, 1967

A Star Is Born, 1976

A Star Is Born, 2018

A Thin Line Between Love And Hate, 1996

American Reunion, 2012 (HBO)

Autumn In New York, 2000 (HBO)

Bachelor In Paradise(S4-S6)

Bachelor Pad(S1-S3)

Beautiful Girls, 1996 (HBO)

Beauty And The Beast, 1947

Becoming Jane, 2007 (HBO)

Birds Of Prey And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, 2020 (HBO)

Blue Crush, 2002 (HBO)

Blue Valentine, 2010

Breathless, 1961

Bridges Of Madison County, 1995

Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason, 2004 (HBO)

Brief Encounter, 1946

Can't Buy Me Love, 1987 (HBO)

Carmen Y Lola, 2018 (HBO)

Casablanca, 1942

Coupling

Crazy Rich Asians, 2018*

Cruel Intentions, 1999 (HBO)

Dangerous Liaisons, 1988

Date Movie, 2006 (HBO)

Dirty Dancing, 1987 (HBO)

Divine Secrets Of The Ya-Ya Sisterhood, 2002

El Amor Menos Pensado (An Unexpected Love), 2018 (HBO)

El Ultimo Romantico (The Last Romantic), 2018 (HBO)

Emma(1996) (HBO)

(2020) (HBO)

Endless Love, 1981 (HBO)

Euphoria(HBO)

First Dates(Uk) (S3-S4)

Five-Year Engagement, 2012 (HBO)

Foodie Love(HBO)

Forget Paris, 1995

Friends

Girls(HBO)

Going The Distance, 2010

Gossip Girl

Happily Ever Avatar

Hasta Que La Boda Nos Separe (The Wedding Unplanner), 2020 (HBO)

Haute Dog

Havana, 1990 (HBO)

High Fidelity, 2000 (HBO)

The High Note, 2020 (HBO)

Howl's Moving Castle, 2004

I Think I Love My Wife, 2007 (HBO)

In The Mood For Love, 2001

Insecure(HBO)

The Invisible Man, 2020 (HBO)

Katy Keene

Lars and the Real Girl, 2007 (HBO)

The Last Kiss, 2006 (HBO)

Life As We Know It, 2010

Like Water For Chocolate, 1993 (HBO)

Little Children, 2006 (HBO)

Looking(HBO)

Looking: The Movie, 2016 (HBO)

Lost And Delirious, 2001

Love And Basketball, 2000

Love And Sex, 2000

Love In The Afternoon, 1972

Love Jones, 1997

Love Life

Love Story,1970 (HBO)

The Lucky One, 2012 (HBO)

Magic Mike, 2012

Fletcher(HBO)

Muriel's Wedding, 1995 (HBO)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding, 2002(HBO)

Nancy Drew

Night Is Short, Walk On Girl, 2017

Nights In Rodanthe, 2008

No Eres Tu Soy Yo, 2011

The Notebook, 2004

The O.C.

Old Dogs, 2009 (HBO)

Once, 2007 (HBO)

Orpheus(1950)

The Pallbearer, 1996 (HBO)

Pandora's Box(1929)

Perfect Life (Vida Perfecta)

The Philadelphia Story, 1940

The Photograph, 2020 (HBO)

Pride And Prejudice(1940)

Purple Rain, 1984

Queen & Slim, 2019 (HBO)

Ride Your Wave, 2019

Romance On The High Seas, 1948

Sally4Ever(HBO)

The Serenade (Short Film), 2020 (HBO)

Sex And The City(HBO)

Shall We Dance?, 2004 -- please add question mark

Si Yo Fuera Rico (If I Were Rich), 2021 (HBO)

Singin' In The Rain, 1952

Singletown (S1)

The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants, 2005

Sobredosis De Amor (Roommates), 2018 (HBO)

Spirited Away, 2002

Sprung, 1997

Summertime, 1955

Superintelligence, 2020

Tender Mercies, 1983

That Hamilton Woman, 1941

There’s No I in Threesome (Available February 11)

Things Never Said, 2013 (HBO)

Up In The Air, 2009 (HBO)

Weathering With You, 2019

Wedding Date, 2005 (HBO)

Whisper Of The Heart, 1995

Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!, 2004 (HBO)

Wings Of Desire, 1987

You've Got Mail, 1998

*Available until February 28.

