Oscar-winning movies come in many genres, but there's always something special about the most romantic awarded features. From the Golden Age of Hollywood until today, many romantic movies became a staple of cinema, whether they were Oscar winners or nominees. The genre is a beautiful addition to the world of film in general, since it awakens something primal and simple within every human. Love is the essential feeling, the main motivator, and the reason for living.

While romance may not always take home the top awards, it definitely has a place in the world of the Oscars and the Academy's recognition. To the fans of the best Oscar-winning romantic movies, these are the best and most worthy winners, no matter what the public or the Academy's voters think about romance as a genre. The romantic movies that were "lucky" enough to be Oscar winners are brilliant pictures that deserved all their accolades.

10 'West Side Story' (1961)

Directed by Jerome Robbins and Robert Wise

Image via United Artists

Oscar wins (1962) for West Side Story:

Best Picture

Best Director - Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins

Best Supporting Actor - George Chakiris

Best Supporting Actress - Rita Moreno

Best Art Direction – Color

Best Set Decoration

Best Cinematography – Color

Best Costume Design – Color

Best Film Editing

Best Scoring of a Musical Picture

Best Sound

West Side Story is the kind of musical people remember for a long time after watching it. While musicals aren't everyone's cup of tea, the acting, singing, writing, and direction make West Side Story a special viewing experience. It showcases the conflict between two fractions, while two people from those sides are in love - it's Romeo and Juliet, but it's also about tensions between white and Puerto Rican residents in the Upper West Side, NYC. Natalie Wood and Richard Beymer portray the star-crossed lovers, though the realest star of the movie is Rita Moreno, who also won an Oscar for her portrayal of Anita.

Tony (Beymer), a member of the Jets group from the Upper West Side, attends a local dance with his best friend Riff (Russ Tamblyn). There, he meets Maria (Wood), who arrives with her best friend Anita (Moreno) and Anita's boyfriend and Maria's older brother, Bernardo (George Chakiris). Bernardo is the leader of the Sharks, an enemy group to the Jets, so, of course, Tony and Maria's romance is impossible. West Side Story is a beautifully made romantic tragedy that would make even the toughest individuals wag their fingers to some of its original songs, such as "I Feel Pretty," "Maria," or "America."

9 'The English Patient' (1996)

Directed by Anthony Minghella

Image via Miramax

Oscar wins (1997) for The English Patient:

Best Picture

Best Director - Anthony Minghella

Best Supporting Actress - Juliette Binoche

Best Art Direction

Best Cinematography

Best Costume Design

Best Film Editing

Best Original Dramatic Score

Best Sound

The English Patient is one of those soapy romances people secretly love, though there's not much secret about the movie's incredible popularity when it was first released. It was Miramax's highest-grossing feature film at the time, and a clear Oscar favorite, though many considered it Oscar bait rather than a genuine contending film. Wherever fans are on that scale - basically, like it or not - The English Patient is undeniably romantic. It was adapted from Michael Ondaatje's book of the same name, which was in turn inspired by Hungarian pilot László Almásy, who had an interesting life during WWII.

In the movie, the eponymous English patient is portrayed by Ralph Fiennes; his face is largely covered in bandages, since he was found in an airplane crash site in the desert. The man's identity is unknown, and while his French nurse, Hanna (Juliette Binoche), cares for him, the story of László Almásy is slowly unraveled. He met and fell in love with Katharine Clifton (Kristin Scott Thomas) on one of his expeditions, and the two had to hide from Katharine's husband, George. In parallel, Hanna develops feelings for a British Sikh Lieutenant, Kip (Naveen Andrews). The romance in The English Patient is steamy, passionate, and one anyone would dream of; as far as romantic movies go, this one is an all-time great.