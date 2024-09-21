When it comes to romance films, most tend to look towards the comfort of sweet-loving rom-coms. They're funny, they're charming, and they're undoubtedly wholesome. But what about those that harbor a little darkness? What about the R-Rated risqué flicks with adult themes? You know, the ones you panic at when a child runs into the room, or the ones you second guess to watch when sitting on public transport.

Between the hard language, sexual content, occasional nudity, or excessive violence – these romances push the boundaries of the cookie-cutter image of cinematic love. Indeed, they have the freedom to explore its true messiness and complexities. From hard-hitting art house dramas to raunchy rom-coms, sometimes it's better to look at romance through a mature lens. And one period that's done this well is the 2010s.

10 'Man Up' (2015)

Directed by Ben Palmer

Nancy (Lake Bell), a 34-year-old single woman, exhausted by the notions of match-making, travels to London to celebrate another 10-year milestone in her parents' magical marriage. But along the way, she runs into Jack (Simon Pegg), a 40-year-old divorcee, who mistakes Nancy for his 24-year-old blind date. Deciding to just run with it, Nancy joins Jack to go on one of the most chaotic dates that neither will ever forget.

An underrated rom-com that wonderfully reflects the ridiculousness of the modern online dating scene – Man Up is fun, quirky, and incredibly heartfelt. Sure, it may have the classic genre clichés, but the film feels like a breath of fresh air when you realize really just about ordinary people who are finally willing to risk finding love again after experiencing deep betrayal. Plus, who doesn't love a good bit of British humor?

9 'The Big Sick' (2017)

Directed by Michael Showalter

Pakistani-born, Kumail (Kumail Nanjiani), is trying to establish himself as a successful stand-up comedian. He soon meets grad-student, Emily (Zoe Kazan), and the two fall in love. Unfortunately, their relationship is put to the test thanks to the struggles of their cultural clash. But the expectations of Kumail's traditional parents become the least of their worries as Emily is suddenly struck with a mysterious illness.

Based on the real relationship of Nanjiani and Emily Gordon, The Big Sick transcends the rom-com genre with its earnest depiction of how cultural and generational differences can complicate the development of intimate relationships. An emotional ride with numerous twists and turns, this film shines in its sincerity, which obviously comes as a by-product of this being a highly personal story.

8 'Before Midnight' (2013)

Directed by Richard Linklater

Set nine years after reconnecting in Vienna, audiences meet Jesse (Ethan Hawke) and Claire (Julie Delpy) as they spend their summer vacation in Greece, with their twin daughters. But as the holiday comes to an end, Jesse reflects on his strained relationship with his son, forcing the couple to confront their life choices and how their past has shaped their present and future.

As the supposed final piece of the famed Linkater trilogy, Before Midnight is yet another example that proves how great films don't always need hard-hitting plot devices. Indeed, sometimes it's ok to slow down and observe the mundanities of life. Strengthened by wonderfully written dialogue and even greater chemistry, this is a movie that engages audiences with its brutal exploration of the wear and tears of long-term love.

7 'Call Me By Your Name' (2017)

Directed by Luca Guadagnino

Set in 1983, 17-year-old Elio Perlman (Timothée Chalamet) spends his summer with his family at their villa in Northern Italy. He soon meets Oliver (Armie Hammer), a doctorate student working as an intern for his father. As time goes on, the two develop a timid friendship that eventually becomes intimate and filled with desire.

Where some may remember this film for its provocative moments, Call Me By Your Name is a poignant coming-of-age story that showcases the tribulations of finding love and discovering one's own identity. Chalamet drives the narrative with his performance as he masterfully embodies all of Elio's innocence, curiosity, and heartache. Guadagnino deserves all the praise for crafting such a haunting film that's so unorthodoxly raw and real.

6 'The Spectacular Now' (2013)

Directed by James Ponsoldt

High-school party-boy, Sutter (Miles Teller), gets dumped by his girlfriend and wakes up the next day, hungover and on some random front yard. There, he meets Aimee (Shailene Woodley), the shy, studious girl in his grade who simply found him while on her paper route. This unexpected encounter sparks an unlikely connection and the two begin to fall in love, unaware of the obstacles that lie ahead.

The Spectacular Now has cemented itself as one of the greatest coming-of-age films. As a realistic portrayal of young love, it perfectly balances the relationship's awkwardness with its beauty. But it most importantly navigates life's most difficult topics with great nuance and sincerity – something only made possible by Woodley and Teller's phenomenal chemistry.

5 'Carol' (2015)

Directed by Todd Haynes

Set in the 1950s, Therese Belivet (Rooney Mara) – an aspiring photographer – meets the elegant yet elusive Carol (Cate Blanchett) while working at a department store. The two strike an attraction and, against all odds, embark on a forbidden affair. However, things get complicated when Carol's estranged husband finds out about the relationship.

Based on Patricia Highsmith's groundbreaking novel, Carol is a masterclass in subtle storytelling. Between the meticulous attention to period detail and brilliantly crafted dialogue, this film is rich in emotional depth as it divinely explores the complexities of love in a time of repression. And yet everything is elevated as it's built on the foundations of Blanchett and Mara's electrifying chemistry. Such a story of desire is only made better when one realizes that it's one of the few period sapphic flicks that don't end in tragedy.

4 'A Star is Born' (2018)

Directed by Bradley Cooper

Seasoned musician, Jackson Maine (Cooper), discovers and falls in love with a struggling artist named Ally (Lady Gaga). The two become each other's inspiration as Jackson coaxes Ally to follow her dreams. Unfortunately, as Ally's career begins to take off, his battle with alcoholism reaches an all-time high, sending his professional and personal life into a downwards spiral.

Where this may be the fourth iteration of this classic story, at no point did A Star is Born ever feel dry or repetitive. Driven by powerhouse performances from both Cooper and Gaga, this film excels by using its raw and poignant music as a powerful conduit for tragic storytelling. This is a hard one to watch without shedding some tears, especially since it carries the weight of navigating the demons of addiction.

3 'The Handmaiden' (2016)

Directed by Park Chan-wook

In 1930s Korea, during the Japanese occupation, Sook-Hee (Kim Tae-ri) – a talented pick-pocket – is hired as a maid for Lady Hideko (Kim Min-hee), a wealthy heiress. Unbeknownst to her, Sook-Hee is secretly working with a conman to swindle her fortune. But plans soon go awry as Sook-Hee begins to develop feelings for her target.

With an incredibly gripping narrative, haunting audio-visuals, and captivating performances – it's hard to deny that The Handmaiden is anything but cinematic perfection. Of course, this isn't exactly surprising, given that this comes from the brilliant mind of Park Chan-wook. Filled with intricate twists and turns, this erotic-psychological-thriller is one of the great LGBTQ+ stories of all time, even despite its inherent darkness. What a tragedy that it never found its way to the Oscar scene.

2 'About Time' (2013)

Directed by Richard Curtis

When Tim Lake (Domhnall Gleeson) turns 21, he discovers a peculiar family secret: all the men in his family have the ability to time travel. Surprised but intrigued, Tim chooses to use his skills to rewrite his past and enhance his future, particularly when it comes to his love life as he tries to win the heart of Mary (Rachel McAdams). However, he soon learns that meddling with time can lead to unintended, yet serious, consequences.

As a poignant exploration of love, loss, and redemption, About Time shines with a heartfelt script and the warmth and charm of Gleeson and McAdams' chemistry. But frankly, this film transcends the typical romance plot as it tells an intimate, personal story of how one should treasure life's most fleeting moments. True love comes not from trying to secure perfection, but from appreciating what happens right in front of you.