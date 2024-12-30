Love stories are timeless and universal, with plenty of viewers seeking escapism and beauty reaching towards the genre in the comfort of their homes. In 2024, television did not disappoint, proving once again to be the ultimate medium for translating a wide range of romantic narratives into intense cinematic tales.

Although plenty of shows provide audiences with epic declarations, quiet moments of connection, or soul-wrenching narratives, some inevitably stand out from the rest. From sweeping historical epics to tender and contemporary stories, we look back at some of the most romantic TV shows of 2024, whether we're talking about new adaptations such as Like Water for Chocolate or new seasons of already existing shows (like Heartstopper, for one), ranking them by greatness.

10 'Like Water for Chocolate' (2024-)

Created by Jerry Rodriguez Burckle

Produced by none other than movie star Salma Hayek Pinault and based on the magical realism literary jewel by Mexican novelist Laura Esquivel, which has previously been adapted into a 1992 film, Like Water for Chocolate is a must-see romance series that has swept many off their feet. Its narrative centers around the romance of star-crossed lovers Tita (Azul Guaita) and Pedro (Andres Baida), who are thwarted by Tita's family and their traditions.

Although the 1992 film was also celebrated, earning acclaim at the Ariel Awards, the 2024 series delivers a fresh and compelling take on the tale, emphasizing its rich cultural context and magical realism. The strong performances, namely by Guaita and Irene Azuela, are standout features. However, Like Water for Chocolate thrives through a beautiful love story that intertwines forbidden love with food, with cooking becoming a poetic medium to express emotions.

9 'Maxton Hall: The World Between Us' (2024-)

Created by Ceylan Yildirim

A great pick for "enemies-to-lovers" trope enthusiasts, this teen romance drama follows quick-witted scholarship student Ruby, played by Harriet Herbig-Matten, who unwittingly witnesses a secret at Maxton Hall. While wealthy and arrogant James (Damian Harding) is set to silence her, their clash ignites an unexpected spark between the two.

Maxton Hall has smashed viewership records on Prime Video, becoming the streaming platform's most-watched international original during its first week. While it may not be every romance lover's cup of tea, it is not difficult to grasp why so many people— especially anyone who enjoys angsty and dramatic narratives— would consider giving it a watch and actually enjoy it. Featuring magnetic chemistry between the two leads, this show dives into themes of self-discovery, class disparity, and love.

8 'My Lady Jane' (2024)

Created by Gemma Burgess

Despite its premature cancelation because of its inability to reach an unattainable standard of popularity within its first two months, Gemma Burgess' My Lady Jane is still a compelling romantic fantasy worth checking out. Inspired by the life of the 9-Day Queen, Jane Grey, it sees the titular character (Emily Bader) and her husband (Edward Bluemel) live during the reign of Edward, depicting how she finds herself crowned queen overnight and becoming a target of those who want the throne.

Based on the young adult novel by Cynthia Hand, Brodi Ashton, and Jodi Meadows, My Lady Jane throws romance, political intrigue, and humor into the mix with delightful results. On top of delivering a compelling storyline that balances a fresh take on Tudor history with fantastical elements, Burgess' series is easily one of the most romantic of 2024. With the strong chemistry between the two leads, as well as all the witty and dynamic moments, My Lady Jane is a must-watch whimsical period piece with a modern and fantastical twist.

7 'Colin From Accounts' (2022-)

Created by Patrick Brammall & Harriet Dyer

Created by and starring Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer, this quirky romantic comedy follows a microbrewery owner and a student doctor unexpectedly brought together by an incident involving a stray dog they agree to adopt. Naturally, this sparks an interesting connection between the two, ultimately forcing them to navigate their vulnerabilities as the relationship deepens.

Despite its critical acclaim, Colin From Accounts often remains in the shadows as a hidden gem that deserves the attention of mainstream audiences. With two flawed but endearing characters at its center, the 2022 series blends humor with love as it follows Gordon and Ashley's journey and never shies away from depicting the challenges along the way. At its core, the bold Colin From Accounts is an entertaining and romantic series because it celebrates companionship and partnership through its realistic portrayal of modern couples.

6 'Queen of Tears' (2024-)

Created by Park Ji-eun

For fans of Korean dramas, Paky Ji-eun's Queen of Tears may be the right pick. Perfect from start to finish, the K-Drama 2024 series depicts a miraculous love story that unfolds between a married couple overcoming a dizzying crisis. With their marriage on the brink of collapse, the thoughtful series meditates on the journey of rediscovering love in the face of conflicts and misunderstandings.

Unlike some other romantic series on this list, Queen of Tears does not offer an unrealistic depiction of love, nor does it shy away from depicting the raw complexities and imperfections of relationships. It is a great and grounded watch that showcases how miscommunication can erode even the strongest bonds, resulting in a thoughtful drama about the importance of honesty and empathy when navigating the highs and lows of married life.

5 'Nobody Wants This' (2024-)

Created by Erin Foster

Released to great feedback from audiences and critics alike, Nobody Wants This, starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, focuses on an agnostic sex podcaster and a newly single rabbi as they fall in love and put their relationship to test. The question is: will it survive their widely different lives and meddling families?

This feel-good romance is definitely one of the highlights of the year, providing viewers with an exploration of relationships and identity in our modern world. Its narrative is equal parts touching, heartwarming, and lighthearted, seamlessly balancing humor with emotional stakes that resonate with audiences. At its heart, the refreshing Nobody Wants This creates an intriguing take on the classic "will-they-or-won't-they" dynamic in television, with the chemistry between its two leads standing out as one of the strongest elements.

4 'Bridgerton' (2020-)

Created by Chris Van Dusen (Seasons 1 & 2) & Jess Brownell (Season 3)

After its initial release in 2020, Bridgerton made a comeback this year for a long-awaited third season. This time, the series invites audiences into the world of Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and illustrates her close bond with Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

Season 3 of Bridgerton certainly earns its place as one of the best and most romantic series of 2024, with Penelope and Colin's satisfying story— elevated by its slow-burn narrative and rooted in a childhood friendship— at its heart. Featuring amazing tension between the two, drawing viewers in with emotional resonance, Bridgerton's third season is an undeniably passionate watch. While the unique bond between the two characters is a crucial aspect of the season, Penelope also shines on her own, as she is given the opportunity to grow into her confidence while balancing her double life.