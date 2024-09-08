Long before HBO made Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, numerous studios approached author George R.R. Martin vying for the rights to adapt his A Song of Ice and Fire novel series. Martin refused many film offers, as a 2-hour film could never hope to capture the intricate story and varied characters of his novels. Some studios pitched a story focusing on one character, like Jon Snow (Kit Harington) or Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), but none captured the essence of the story. When approached by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, who displayed an innate understanding of the source material, Martin finally considered selling the rights to adapt his works. One of the biggest factors contributing to his decision was HBO and the history of premium drama series that took the time to tell complex stories with mature themes.

In an interview with The South Bank Show, Martin cited several different series that drew him towards HBO. "HBO was definitely the place to be, I mean, The Sopranos, Deadwood, Rome. You know, incredible shows, dark shows... shows with violence, shows with sexuality." The 2006 show Rome stands out among its peers as it bears a striking resemblance to Martin’s fantasy series. Despite its untimely cancellation, Rome still holds up as a solid historical drama and undoubtedly laid the groundwork for what would become their biggest show of all time.

What Is 'Rome' About?

Rome follows Julius Caesar (Ciarán Hinds) through his campaign to disband the Roman Republic and form a new empire under his name. What makes Rome stand out from other historical epics is its use of perspective, with most of the story told through the eyes of two Roman soldiers, Lucius Vorenus (Kevin McKidd) and Titus Pollo (Ray Stevenson). Rome interweaves the two characters through each major historical event and follows the lives of nobles and commoners alike. From the outset, viewers will find a strong resemblance between Rome and Game of Thrones. The 2006 series doesn’t shy away from graphic violence and explicit sexual imagery. Even characters like Gaius Octavian (Max Pirkis) and Octavia (Kerry Condon) echo Cersei (Lena Headey) and Jaime Lannister (Nikolai Coster-Waldau), with their scandalous incestuous relationship.

'Rome' and 'Game of Thrones' Share Actors, but That's Not All They Share

Series lead Lucius Vorenus is reminiscent of Ned Stark (Sean Bean) — a complex man audiences can’t help but root for. Despite his strict adherence to honor, he is no exception to the standards of his era. Both characters are admirable but undeniably flawed. The Roman senate echoes the royal court at King's Landing, a den of schemers who use devious political intrigue to further their ambition. HBO heavy-hitters like The Sopranos and Deadwood proved that audiences can engage with morally complex characters and controversial themes, provided they were set in familiar genres like Westerns or subjects like mafia crime. Nevertheless, Rome demonstrated that viewers could follow the same kind of storytelling in historical settings.

Game of Thrones fans will find a lot of familiar faces in Rome, given so many of the leading actors went on to play characters in Martin’s fantasy series. Julius Caesar is played by none other than Ciarán Hinds, otherwise known as Mance Raydar in Westeros. Indira Varma traded in her role as Lucius’ estranged wife, Niobe (Indira Varma), for Oberyn Martell’s (Pedro Pascal) vengeful paramour, Ellaria Sand. Tobias Menzies plays both Brutus and Edmure Tully (Tobias Menzies), respectively. Interestingly enough, forum posts from as far back as 2012 prove that many Game of Thrones fans wanted Rome actors for the remaining lead roles, with one user accurately casting Indira Varma as Ellaria, and many fans demanding Kevin McKidd as Jon Connington, a character from the books who was sadly cut from the show. A lot of Game of Thrones onscreen talent established relationships with HBO during Rome, which put them in the crosshairs for future roles moving forward, so Game of Thrones owes some of its great casting to its 2006 predecessor. On top of on-camera talent, the series also shares a lot of behind-the-camera talent directors Jeremy Podeswa, Tim Van Patten, and Alik Sakharov (coincidentally the latter two directors also directed episodes of The Sopranos).

The Fall of 'Rome

Despite its critical success, Rome was cancelled after two seasons. This decision was primarily due to budgetary restrictions. Period pieces are famously expensive in Hollywood, especially considering the resources required to recreate era-appropriate locations and costumes accurately. When looking back at the series in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Rome showrunner Bruno Heller explained how Rome paved the way for Game of Thrones’ success from a production standpoint. "They learned a lot from a business commercial sense, what not to do. Rome was the first show HBO shot out of the country with a large budget that was period. The mistakes we made are the mistakes Game of Thrones learned from. Many of the directors and producers are the same." Game of Thrones production was a huge undertaking, shooting in multiple countries simultaneously, and it seems that without Rome, HBO may not have known how to approach such a massive production.

Heller also noted that Rome’s shortcomings came from a lack of source material. While Rome had real-world history as a blueprint for its story, it didn’t have the same degree of detail as Martin’s novels. "One of the challenges from HBO’s point of view was Rome had a large and ambitious structure but we were making it up as we went along." Ironically, Game of Thrones' downfall occured when the showrunners abandoned the source material. By contrast, House of the Dragon faces a similar problem as Rome. While the spinoff adapts Martin’s Fire & Blood novel, the book is an in-world historical account, unlike Game of Thrones where each chapter is told from a third-person perspective. House of the Dragon has come under heavy criticism from fans and even Martin himself since the debut of its disappointing second season, where episodes drastically diverge from the source material and key characters have been cut from the story. So, while HBO seemed to take away some important lessons from Rome, perhaps it's time for them to relearn some of them lest we witness another untimely cancellation. Despite its short-lived run, Rome still holds up as a compelling drama 17 years later and is undoubtedly still worth watching for anyone who is a fan of the Game of Thrones franchise.

Rome is available to stream on MAX in the U.S.

