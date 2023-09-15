The Big Picture HBO's Rome remains the best depiction of ancient Rome due to its historical accuracy, depicting everything from the look of Rome to battles with authenticity.

Rome broke new ground by embracing realism and portraying the brutality of ancient Rome, including violence, war, and societal norms like infanticide and slavery.

The fictional characters of Lucius Vorenus and Titus Pullo help connect historical events and offer glimpses into everyday life in ancient Rome, while also showcasing the writing and acting prowess of the series.

As a viral TikTok trend has women across the world asking their significant others how often they think about the Roman Empire, now is the perfect time to revisit HBO’s masterpiece Rome. Although only two seasons long, the series remains the single best depiction of ancient Rome in the history of film or television. This is due to four key factors: its historical accuracy, its uncompromising depiction of the ancient world, its clever use of fictional characters to tie historical threads together, and its superb writing staff (which includes New Hollywood icon John Milius). As we examine what made Rome so special, we’ll see why it still looms large over all other depictions of the ancient Roman world.

'Rome' Is Remarkably Historically Accurate

Everyone from noted scholars to online history buffs has heaped praise on Rome for its remarkable historical accuracy. Although there is much about the ancient world that we do not and cannot know, there are nonetheless plenty of details about Roman life that we have figured out over time. Despite this, many depictions of Rome have decided to perpetuate all sorts of myths. But not HBO’s Rome. Everything from the look of ancient Rome (its colors, abundant graffiti, and wardrobes) to depictions of battles (specifically the testudo formation) provide an overall “historical authenticity” to the series (as the show’s historical consultant phrased it).

Today, in the wake of graphic shows such as Game of Thrones, the violent and sexual content of Rome may not seem remarkable. But the show premiered in 2005, and was one of the first historical dramas (along with HBO’s Deadwood) to embrace realism over sanitary depictions of history. In ancient Rome, prominent political figures would insult and defame one another with sexual innuendos. In fact, Julius Caesar’s enemies once labeled him a “bald adulterer,” insulting both his commitment to monogamy and his receding hairline. It’s tempting to think that there might’ve been something more sophisticated and intellectual about daily life among important historical figures, but in fact, they could be just as petty and vindictive as Real Housewives.

'Rome' Is Uncompromising in Its Depiction of the Ancient World

To that end, Rome broke new ground in television history by portraying its characters as honestly as possible. Of course, there will always be some subjective interpretation as to the motives and beliefs of long-dead rulers. Many have speculated whether Mark Antony and Cleopatra were madly in love or just locked into a convenient political alliance. Augustus, in particular, who is a central figure in Season 2, remains in many ways a mysterious figure to historians. The abundance of political propaganda, in particular, has made it challenging for historians to ascertain what is true and what is merely scandal-inducing hearsay.

Despite our attempts to get inside the heads of people who died thousands of years ago, we do know that life in ancient Rome was exceptionally brutal and violent by today’s standards. Men were almost constantly at war. Caesar’s campaign in Gaul is said to have slaughtered as many as one million people, with another million or so enslaved. Under Augustus, women could be legally murdered by their husbands if they were believed to have committed adultery. Infanticide was not uncommon. Slavery was everywhere. Rome does not shy away from these uncomfortable truths. Rather, it presents them as historical realities that must be depicted in order for us to understand what life in ancient Rome was really like.

'Rome' Has Compelling Fictional Characters That Tie Historical Threads Together

Perhaps the best way to understand ancient Rome is to see it from the perspectives of both its leaders and its everyday citizens. While Rome spends plenty of time with Julius Caesar (Ciaran Hinds), Mark Antony (James Purefoy), Cleopatra (Lyndsey Marshal), Augustus (Simon Woods), and many other historical figures, it spends even more time with two soldiers named Lucius Vorenus (Kevin McKidd) and Titus Pullo (the late Ray Stevenson). These characters are loosely based on real people who received a brief shout-out in Caesar’s “Commentaries on the Gallic War,” but they are otherwise fictional. Aside from being complex and compelling characters that are brilliantly portrayed, they also serve the purpose of showing how ordinary people lived and died. Through the eyes of these characters, we are given glimpses of married life, crime, local politics, war, and religion in ancient Rome.

Vorenus and Pullo also help to connect historical events that occur over many years. Pullo at one point takes a young Augustus under his wing. Vorenus is with Caesar on the Ides of March. Pullo even enjoys, to put it delicately, the “company” of Cleopatra. While all of these storylines may veer a bit too far into Forrest Gump territory in how remarkable it is that these guys are always around when something important happens, the characters nonetheless serve the practical and clever purpose of binding the whole story of ancient Rome together. In less capable hands, these characters could have paled in comparison to figures such as Caesar and Cleopatra, but amazingly they don’t. This is a testament both to the writing and acting prowess on display in Rome.

'Rome's Co-Creator Was One of Hollywood’s Greatest Writers

John Milius may have been the real-life inspiration for John Goodman’s character in The Big Lebowski, but this fun fact overshadows his remarkable accomplishments as a screenwriter. He wrote Apocalypse Now and Magnum Force. He wrote and directed Red Dawn, Conan the Barbarian, and Big Wednesday. He also did uncredited script revisions on Jaws, Dirty Harry, Saving Private Ryan, and The Hunt for Red October. When we remember the legendary figures of the New Hollywood era, we too often forget that Milius was arguably the greatest screenwriter of the bunch.

So it cannot be overstated how exciting it is that he had the opportunity to co-create and write an HBO series during the network’s glory days. Milius was a bit of a wild man (there’s a great documentary about him if you’re interested in learning more), but his ability to make history feel poetic is unsurpassed among all of his contemporaries. When it came to finding the right person to help create Rome, there could not have been a better or more surprising choice than John Milius.