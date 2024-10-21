With its bold new approach, Italian Neorealism redefined the possibilities of cinema, captivating audiences with its gritty realism and social relevance. Thriving between 1943 and 1954, this new way resulted in films that held a mirror to society by realistically portraying the struggles of everyday people in the aftermath of war. Neorealist films portrayed raw, gritty stories of the human condition. The films were characterized by their filming location, featuring non-professional actors, and their focus on the struggles of ordinary people. It's not that, prior to this, films had not been shot on location, but the style in which they were shot made it a priority that these films transported viewers to the heart of the conflict.

Promoted by Neorealism directors such as Luchino Visconti, Vittorio De Sica, and Federico Fellini, this movement gained global recognition when Roberto Rossellini's 1945 Neorealism World War II film Rome, Open City won the Grande Prize at the 1946 Cannes Film Festival. Filmed right in the aftermath of World War II, Rome, Open City is a powerful narrative about the harrowing life locals endured under Nazi occupation. Rossellini's direction doesn't just show you the dilapidated conditions under the Nazis and fascists, it brings you inside the Italian resistance movement. Rome, Open City is a gripping, emotional, and unfiltered look at the fight against fascism, which has earned it a deserved 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

What Is 'Rome, Open City' About?

Image via Minerva Film

Instead of grand-scale battles, Rome, Open City focuses on the personal struggles of ordinary Italians under Nazi occupation. The film depicts the suffocating tyranny imposed by the Nazis, which stripped the Italian people of their basic freedoms and crushed their spirits. The story follows a diverse group of resistance fighters, including communists, a Catholic priest, and everyday citizens, who are caught in the brutal crossfire of war. Their war is not the combat type in the trenches of the frontlines, but one in which they are reminded every day that they are under occupation.

Giorgio Manfredi (Marcello Pagliero), a communist resistant leader, is wanted by the secret police (the Gestapo) of the Nazis. The film follows Giorgio Manfredi's desperate attempts to evade capture and the dramatic consequences for those caught in his orbit. These include his fellow communist Francesco (played by Francesco Grandjacquet), Francesco's pregnant fiancée Pina (Anna Magnani), and the courageous priest Don Pietro (Aldo Fabrizi), along with other ordinary citizens. Notable among the citizens are young boys, including Pina's pre-teen son Marcello (Vito Annicchiarico). While Rome, Open City's director Roberto Rossellini has said that the film was meant to depict the fear that gripped many people at the time, the film also shows the courage that ordinary people demonstrated, and the creative ways they adopted to resist the brutality they faced.

In its raw approach, Rome, Open City covers the events that mirror what happened in Italy during World War II. After the fall of dictator Benito Mussolini, the founder of the National Fascist Party which aligned with the Nazis, Rome became an "open city" in hopes of averting air raids. Nazi forces, however, continued to occupy the capital. As a result, Italian resistant movements as well as ordinary folk waged resistance against the Nazis and fascist remnants. The film was shot on location immediately after the war, which gives it a sense of immediacy and realism as the war-ravaged streets of Rome form its physical background setting.

Rome, Open City's realism is enhanced by the fact that the characters in the film are also inspired by real-life figures. Don Pietro, for instance, is based on two partisan Catholic priests, Don Giuseppe Morosini and Don Pietro Pappagallo, who were executed for helping the resistance. Coming on the heels of World War II, Rossellini also faced significant production challenges. As a result of the war, filming resources were scarce, and Rossellini struggled to raise the film's budget. His persistence eventually paid off as he decided to improvise with the available resources he had. He employed non-professional actors, except for the priest and Pina. The performances of the non-professional actors added depth to the authenticity of the film in depicting Rome's ordinary citizens.

'Rome, Open City' Has Had an Indelible Mark on World Cinema

Close

Rome, Open City's new approach put Italian neorealism on the global map. It's impeccable performance at the 1946 Cannes Film Festival, where it won the jury's prize, and its nomination by the Academy for the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar at the 19th Academy Awards catapulted its status and influence. Besides Federico Fellini, Rome, Open City also inspired Italian auteurs Michelangelo Antonioni, and Pier Paolo Pasolini, among others. For Fellini, who worked as a co-writer on the film, the film not only kick-started his career on the international scene, it also influenced his Neorealism's emphasis on humanistic storytelling in his later masterpieces.

Fellini is known to blend surrealism with the Neorealistic core. While Antonioni delved into the alienation of modern society, Pasolini's work, like Accattone (1961), reflected the social consciousness of Neorealism, particularly in his gritty depictions of marginalized groups. Both directors pushed the boundaries of cinema, but Rossellini's Rome, Open City stands out for its unwavering commitment to both authenticity and cinematic artistry. Each frame of its images is a deliberate choice. Rossellini's use of a handheld camera in scenes creates a sense of immediacy, yet he maintains a meticulous attention to artistic cinema. The result is a visual style that enhances the film's story. Rome, Open City became a blueprint for post-war filmmakers with its emphasis on stories about everyday people and their struggles.

More than a cinematic masterpiece, Rome, Open City set the stage for films that used cinema as a tool for socio-political commentary. It was among the earliest films to unflinchingly portray fascism and its resistance, which became a model for films about political justice across the world. Earlier Italian films about the war had mostly been about the injustices of the Allied forces. Rome, Open City opened the can to criticize the "enemy within". Its impact was felt in political circles, with governments fearing its influence on citizens. According to a former American spy-turned-author, Gottlieb Sidney's book Roberto Rossellini's Rome Open City, in the U.S., the film was released after heavy censorship that cut out about fifteen minutes. It was banned in Argentina and West Germany. Rossellini magnanimously said of the neorealism movement, "I try to capture reality, nothing else." Across the Italian borders, filmmakers have praised the film for influencing their work. Costa-Gavras told The Guardian, "I think Rome, Open City was a turning point in cinema. It showed us that you could make films about real people, in real locations, with real problems. It was a huge inspiration for me."

Also impressed by Rossellini's film is British film director Ken Loach, who said of the film, "Rossellini's work, particularly Rome, Open City, was a revelation. It showed me that cinema could be a tool for social change, and that you could make films that were both artistically satisfying and politically relevant." Also among its high-profile list of admirers are legendary French directors Jean-Luc Godard and François Truffaut. Even Pope Francis gave it a thumbs up, adding to the perfect score the film enjoys on Rotten Tomatoes.

'Rome, Open City' Shows Unity of Purpose in Italian Resistance

Image via Minerva Film

Though a tragic movie, Rome, Open City shows the power of unity of purpose. Despite emanating from diverse backgrounds and without the military might of their oppressors, they are focused on their goal. Instead of their different motivations dissuading them, they bring them together. The Communist resistance leader Giorgio Manfredi who represents the political class which harbors ambitions beyond basic freedoms, needs the likes of Don Pietro the priest and Pina the widow, alongside the children and neighbors to further his movement. Together, they embody the moral and psychological struggles that everyday people go through during warfare. It's their unity that continues to breathe fire into the resistance. Their tragedy can only come from their disunity. Rossellini juxtaposes these anti-fascist characters with the Nazi officers and informants to create both a layer of tension and also to display various shades of human morality during the war.

While Rome, Open City wasn't initially a hit at home in Italy, its impact on the global stage was immediate. Not only was it critically acclaimed, it also won numerous prestigious awards. Its raw portrayal of ordinary people's life under occupation was a game-changer in how war films would be covered henceforth. Regarded as a masterpiece of world cinema, its poignant themes of courage, sacrifice, and resistance remain as relevant as ever. Beyond the horrors of war, Rome, Open City still rings true, nearly eighty years later, as a timeless exploration of humanity's capacity to endure.

Rome, Open City (1945) During the Nazi occupation of Rome in 1944, the Resistance leader, Giorgio Manfredi, is chased by the Nazis as he seeks refuge and a way to escape. Release Date February 25, 1946 Director Roberto Rossellini Cast Aldo Fabrizi , Marcello Pagliero , Harry Feist , Anna Magnani , Maria Michi , Francesco Grandjacquet , Vito Annichiarico , Ákos Tolnay , Joop van Hulzen , Carla Rovere , Giovanna Galletti , Nando Bruno , Eduardo Passarelli , Carlo Sindici , Turi Pandolfini , Amalia Pellegrini , Alberto Tavazzi Runtime 103 Minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Roberto Rossellini , Sergio Amidei , Federico Fellini Expand

Rome, Open City is currently available to stream on Max in the U.S.

