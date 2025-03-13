Spring 2025 marks the time for viewers once again to visit fair Verona, where we lay our scene. The newest adaptation of Romeo and Juliet has grabbed a release date of May 9 of this year. The upcoming film follows the tragic lovers of William Shakespeare’s play, but with a new twist. Juliet & Romeo takes place in medieval times and has been updated with a fresh pop soundtrack. Starring Clara Rugaard and The Last Supper's Jamie Ward in the title roles, this new endeavor also features singing veterans Jason Isaacs, Rebel Wilson, and Dan Fogler. Writer-director Timothy Scott Bogart’s vision comes to life with the help of his Grammy Award-winning brother, Evan Kidd Bogart, who wrote all original songs for the project. In a statement, Bogart spoke about the importance of music in the film.

“From the JULIET & ROMEO name alone, we hope that audiences will instantly know they’re in for an experience like no other. And our JULIET & ROMEO is also not just one film, it’s a Trilogy. It’s only the start of a remarkably thrilling journey through this world. At the same time, the recent triumphs of Wicked, The Complete Unknown, and Emilia Perez, along with upcoming Kiss Of The Spiderwoman and Snow White, continue to underscore the enduring strength of the great movie musicals as event entertainment like no other.”

The director’s claims don’t appear to be unfounded, as cast members have also celebrated the upcoming film’s content.

Cast Members Promise a New Kind of Musical