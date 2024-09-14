There aren't many actors working today who've had careers as consistently interesting as that of Gary Oldman. Oldman may have started his career as a "character actor" who took on the type of offshoot roles that most mainstream stars would be too hesitant to try out. But he has steadily become a reliable face that many acclaimed filmmakers have come back to. Oldman is the type of actor willing to completely commit to the material, regardless of whether that means playing Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour or chewing the scenery as the main villain in The Fifth Element. While it is not always ranked among his best work, Oldman delivered one of his most captivating performances in the underrated erotic neo-noir thriller Romeo is Bleeding.

Noir cinema has always been a popular subgenre, but the mainstream appeal of erotic films began to truly take off in the late 1980s. Hollywood had previously been rather unwilling to depict any graphic sexual content on screen, even after the "New Hollywood" era made it easier for controversial films to find a mainstream audience. However, the 1980s proved that films that revolved around sexual interactions, such as Body Heat and Fatal Attraction, could be seen as both commercially viable and critically prestigious. Romeo is Bleeding brought a new wave of erotic sensibilities into a classical genre, and it's thanks to Oldman's bravura performance that the film is as entertaining as it is.

What Is ‘Romeo Is Bleeding’ About?

Image via Gramercy Pictures

Set in the criminal underbelly of New York City, Romeo is Bleeding centers around a hardworking homicide detective in the midst of several affairs that make it more challenging for him to focus on his duties to the law. Jack Grimaldi (Oldman) lives a rather extravagant life filled with indulgences that he shares with his wife, Natalie (Annabella Sciorra); however, he is also engaged in a passionate affair with his young mistress Sheri (Juliette Lewis), and secretly helps the local mob bosses avoid detective by any of the higher ranking officers in the New York Police Department. After bearing witness to a mafia shooting, Jack is told by the boss, Don Falcone (Roy Scheider), to execute the hitwoman Mona Demarkov (Lena Olin). Despite initially professing to have no misgivings about being involved in a seemingly unforgivable crime, Jack suffers a crisis of confidence when he begins to fall in love with Mona.

Unlike other erotic dramas that received critical acclaim, Romeo is Bleeding does not sensationalize its romantic aspects, nor does it lionize Jack as a character. The film goes out of its way in the opening moments to show how idealized Jack’s life is. Although it is initially confusing why he would give up a normal family life for the sake of taking on dangerous criminal tasks, the film indicates that Jack is never able to suppress his more lewd impulses. Oldman does a great job at using Jack’s addiction to risking everything as a tragic facet of his personality, as he’s constantly willing to risk embarrassment as he lusts after Mona. This leads to some occasional instances of dark humor, particularly in an amusing sequence where Jack’s fellow officers intrude on him while he is in the middle of an interrogation with Mona. However, the film becomes more thrilling as it goes along, as Jack threatens to derail the lives of anyone he interacts with.

‘Romeo Is Bleeding’ Flips the Noir Genre on Its Head

Image via Gramercy Pictures

Romeo is Bleeding subverts what audiences may have expected from a noir thriller because it focuses on a character who is completely incompetent. There is no arguing that Jack is a good guy, but he is too focused on his own problems to understand what he is caught up in. While the neo-noir protagonists of revisionist films like Chinatown or Blow Out may have been a little bit more ethically dubious than those from the classical heroes, they were still at least competent at putting together clues and collecting evidence. Jack consistently misses easy signs about the mob’s involvement in executing a witness because he is so concerned about hiding his own addictions. The film served as both a commentary on the general incompetence of toxic masculinity and an opportunity for Oldman to show a more realistic perspective on what being a corrupt cop actually looked like. Although Hollywood is prone to idealizing antiheroes, despite the terrible things they do, no one could ever sympathize with the character of Jack, and that is the point.

Romeo Is Bleeding is a film that simply wouldn’t work without Oldman’s involvement. Although there is a very cool dreaming device that hints at an interesting twist ending, much of the film is so uncomfortable that it can be difficult to watch, even knowing that the intention was to satirize what most murder mystery movies are like. Nonetheless, Oldman delivers an amazing performance that is simultaneously seductive, haunting, hilarious, and tragic. While he has occasionally been accused of “overacting,” Oldman’s more extreme sensibilities are perfect for a character whose unhinged nature is critical to the inciting incident. In fact, Romeo Is Bleeding requires a lead performer willing to fully commit to the more ridiculous aspects of the narrative in order to sell the idea that Jack was backing himself into a corner that would ultimately become inescapable. Fortunately, they got Oldman, who was more than capable of carrying the film.

Some of Gary Oldman’s Best Movies Are Cult Classics

Close

While he would eventually go on to win an Academy Award and appear in some of the biggest blockbusters of the 21st century, Oldman started his career appearing in many cult classics that weren’t necessarily seen as “high art” by the general critical community. While it was certainly his breakout role as Sid Vicious in the heartbreaking biopic Sid & Nancy that turned him into a cult icon, Oldman’s scene-stealing work in True Romance, State of Grace, and Criminal Law helped prove how unafraid he was to swing for the fences with his performances. Romeo is Bleeding isn’t just an underrated gem that fans of Gary Oldman need to check out, but the type of project that epitomizes why he is one of the greatest cult actors of all time.

