If Valentine's Day has you in the mood for some tender and ultimately doomed romance, Hulu has you covered. Baz Luhrmann's Romeo + Juliet is coming to the streaming service just in time to warm those cold February nights. The 1996 film will debut on the service on February 1, 2025. After the success of his debut feature, Strictly Ballroom, Luhrmann made an adaptation of William Shakespeare's romantic tragedy Romeo & Juliet his first international film.

It takes an unusual approach to the material; while it moves the action to the then-contemporary "Verona Beach" of 1996, all of Shakespeare's dialogue is preserved. Thus, when characters "draw their swords," they unholster Sword-brand handguns; when a letter is sent "posthaste," it is delivered by Post Haste, a FedEx-like delivery service; and the film's prologue and chorus are provided as a local newscast. Leonardo DiCaprio was cast first as Romeo, but finding the right Juliet proved difficult. Natalie Portman was originally cast in the role, but proved to look too young next to DiCaprio; her replacement, Sarah Michelle Gellar, had to drop out after a scheduling conflict. Finally, Claire Danes was chosen thanks to her chemistry with DiCaprio; however, it appears that they did not get along on set.

Who Stars in 'Romeo + Juliet'?