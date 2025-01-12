If you, like this author, own the soundtrack to this movie on CD, it seems it might be nearly time to put it on in celebration. Lisa Kudrow is dishing on the latest for a potential sequel to Romy and Michele's High School Reunion. Mira Sorvino starred alongside Kudrow in the 1997 comedy. The movie follows two girls who go out of their way to look impressive for their 10-year high school reunion. Alan Cumming, Elaine Hendrix, and Julia Campbell also star. During a recent interview on The Drew Barrymore Show, host and actress Drew Barrymore brought the film up after mentioning she'd asked Sorvino about it on a recent project.

"The whole time, I kept asking her, 'So what’s happening with Romy and Michele and the second film and the sequel?'" Barrymore recalled. "We’ve talked about it here on the news, every little tidbit or morsel we get. We scream from the rooftops. There’s nothing I could ever imagine I would want more. How’s it going?" Kudrow replied, “She said it perfectly: we’re as close as we’ve ever been,” She explains that, "There’s a script that’s really good, [by] Robin Schiff." Schiff wrote the original script, for context. Kudrow sums up the current status with one finale tease. "So it’ll happen, I mean, we’ll see."

The Potential Sequel's Script "Checks All the Boxes For All the Fans"

In an interview last year with PEOPLE, Sorvino said that the sequel is "so close to being greenlit," and that a director had been hired. For the sequel, according to Sorvino, both she and Kudrow will service as executive producers. "Robin has written multiple drafts of an amazing funny script, which checks all the boxes for all the fans." Sorvino explained:

"And they're just going back and forth, tweaking things here and there, and [there are] rumors of shooting it second quarter [of 2025]. But, [i]t's not officially greenlit, so I can't say that it's officially greenlit."

Romy and Michele's High School Reunion is not currently available to stream anywhere included in a streaming subscription, but you can rent it from Prime Video. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.

