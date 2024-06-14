The Big Picture Alan Cumming is excited for Romy & Michele sequel, hints at great story. Fans anticipate a return to beloved characters.

Sequels in Hollywood driven by nostalgia. Fans want familiarity & themes of original film to remain intact.

Female friendship & subversions important in sequel. Fans hope for another dance number & healthy relationship focus.

The sequel to the beloved comedy, Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, has been in the works for some time, but no one is more excited than costar, Alan Cumming. The prolific stage and screen actor shared with Entertainment Weekly what to expect about the upcoming film. The 1997 classic starred Lisa Kudrow – at the height of her Friends fame – and Mira Sorvino in a tale as old as time. Who hasn’t wanted to go back to high school and prove to all of their tormenters how far they’ve come?

Cumming admitted to the outlet that he wasn’t entirely sure why he was cast in the film in the first place. Though he has become a cult figure for the past two decades in a variety of films, such as James Bond, X-Men, and the highly underrated Josie and the Pussycats, he noted that he was new to Hollywood at the time. He stated Romy and Michele was his first official Hollywood movie as the geek-turned-billionaire, Sandy Frink. Regardless, the relevant themes of the film have made it primed for a comeback, which could prove to be as successful as Sandy’s career after inventing a certain kind of rubber. Cumming couldn’t share too much but revealed to the outlet what tidbits he could.

"I think what's great about the sequel to Romy and Michele is just going back to something that is so beloved and having a relationship with these characters. I actually know what the story is, and it's really good. So I'm excited. I'm so excited to go back to it."

Alas, no further details can be revealed, but that doesn’t stop fans from theorizing about what can be expected from a Romy and Michele sequel.

'Romy and Michele' Should Hold True To the Themes of the Original

Close

Nostalgia has been a frequent force in choices in Hollywood lately. Many sequels of decades-old comedies have been cropping up. Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis are officially returning for a Freaky Friday sequel. And while sequels are not the most original idea, it may appear that what fans want the most is familiarity.

Romy and Michele subverted the blond bimbo trope in many ways in a film that demonstrated that it’s not always the best to peak in high school. A sequel should include these subversions in a story that makes sense for the characters. Female friendship is so rarely portrayed in a lasting and healthy way and there is no doubt that the true love story in the film is between Romy (Sorvino) and Michele (Kudrow). These elements -- as well as another topical dance number -- are exactly what fans need for the sequel when it premieres.