It’s not much of a surprise when a sequel or reboot of a popular film or show gets a bad reputation, such as Sex and the City's revival series And Just Like That. And nowadays, it feels as though everything has a reboot, even films you wouldn’t expect. Such is the case with the '90s comedy Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion. The film stars Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow as the titular Romy and Michele, respectively. The entire film oozes camp and is an absolute classic because of it. But did you know that, in 2005, Katherine Heigl starred as Romy and Virgin River's Alexandra Breckenridge played Michele in a prequel TV movie?

What Is 'Romy and Michele: In the Beginning' About?

Romy and Michele: In the Beginning was released in 2005, and serves as a prequel to the 1997 film. It was a television film, and was intended to be a backdoor pilot for ABC, but was never picked up. Written and directed by Robin Schiff, the film stars Heigl as Romy, and Breckenridge as Michele. The film begins in 1987 after Romy and Michele graduate high school. They’re teased for their Madonna-esque outfits at the ceremony, and dream of going to Los Angeles, where they feel they’ll fit in much better — oh, and they want to be backup dancers for Paula Abdul, naturally. The only problem is that they have $60 to their name, so they put their dream on hold for the time being.

After seeing Pretty Woman the girls are left teary-eyed and inspired and decide to move to Los Angeles, despite having only saved an extra $8 in three years. How are they going to make it you ask? They’re going to do things the Pretty Woman way. They hit the streets of Los Angeles with gaudy outfits and blonde wigs, and attempt to become prostitutes. They chicken out shortly after a man encounters them, claiming they’re having a bad herpes flare-up. (The 2000s had some of the campiest movies.) They stop by a vending machine, giggling about their experience, but neither has money for the machine. When a man hands them a dollar for a snack, telling them he’ll pray for them to find a better way, they’re suddenly approached by an undercover cop who arrests them for prostitution. And thus, Romy and Michele end up in the slammer. (But of course, they get cute mugshots.) All of this happens within the first ten minutes mind you, making for one bizarre viewing experience.

While in jail they meet Donna (Alexandra Billings) who takes the friends under her wing and gives them a place to stay, as she’ll be going on vacation and needs someone to watch her cat. Next door to Donna lives two men, Chad (Nat Faxon) and Taylor (Scott Vickaryous), the latter of whom immediately takes an interest in Michele. The girls’ next plan is to get into a hip club called Ozone, but are quickly sabotaged by publicist Ashley Schwartz (Rhea Seehorn) due to an earlier, not-so-stellar first meeting over some shoes. Later that night, Romy is hit by a car driven by Linda Fashiobella (Kelly Brook). Lucky for her, she isn’t fatally hurt, and she also happens to be a big fan of Linda. Linda takes this to her advantage as she fears losing a deal with Maybelline in the case Romy sues, and also because she has been ditched by her friends and is feeling lonely. And so she befriends Romy, inviting her over and out to parties, gifting her fancy shoes, and leaving Michele in the dust.

Romy and Michele's Prequel Has Glaring Problems

Eventually, Linda apologizes, explaining that she was going through something with her best friend and that seeing how Romy and Michele are, it made her want a friend like that too. She promises to get Michele and Romy into Ozone in an attempt to make it up to them. Only, Ozone isn’t all it’s cracked up to be and after being ditched by Linda for the VIP room, they leave to attend Donna’s party instead. The party proves to be infinitely better, and to top it all off, they finally meet Paula Abdul and show off their dance moves for her. They, unfortunately, don’t become her backup dancers, but the experience proves to be enough, especially when they get their revenge on Ashley Schwartz.

It’s not entirely surprising the film isn’t great, but what is surprising is just how problematic and cruel the film feels at times — especially when compared to its predecessor. One of the main plot points is that Taylor and Chad believe Romy and Michele to be drag queens due to their friendship with Donna. You see, Donna is transitioning, only Romy and Michele don’t know that, and frankly, we don’t need to. It’s a weird storyline, a disrespectful one at that, and is played for some cheap laughs that just feel cruel and harmful now. At the very least, the role of Donna is played by Alexandra Billings, an openly transgender actress and advocate. She’s wonderful in the film, but it doesn’t erase the fact that this storyline seriously could have been omitted altogether. Donna’s friendship with Romy and Michele is super sweet and a fun layer to the film, but the transphobic undertones take much of the enjoyment out of the film.

Perhaps it’s for the best that this pilot never got picked up, who knows what could have gone wrong if given a full series order. The film alone was all over the place, so who knows what they were even planning to make the series’ plot. And as great as Katherine Heigl and Breckenridge are as the characters, it’s hard not to feel like their roles should be reversed, with Heigl playing Michele and Breckenridge playing Romy instead. Romy and Michele: In the Beginning is certainly a wild relic and a product of its time that’s best left where it is. As much as we love Romy and Michele, we’ll just stick to the original film.