A sequel to Romy and Michele's High School Reunion is getting ever-closer to becoming a reality. Original stars Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino are in final negotiations to reprise their roles, and the project has now found a director, as well. The Hollywood Reporter has the news that Tim Federle has been attached to the project at 20th Century Studios.

In addition to starring, Kudrow and Sorvino are also attached to executive produce the sequel to the 1997 cult classic comedy. The sequel has been in the works for years, with both Kudrow and Sorvino expressing interest in revisiting the film. Federle is a novelist and playwright; he wrote the script for the animated film Ferdinand, and created and showran High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. He made his feature directorial debut in 2022 with the Disney+ musical Better Nate Than Ever. The movie is tentatively scheduled to start filming in June in Los Angeles, but nothing is set in stone yet. Robin Schiff (Emily in Paris), who wrote the original film and created the Romy and Michele characters in the stage play Ladies Room, has written the sequel's script; it will be produced by Laurence Marks and Barry Kemp.

What Is 'Romy and Michele's High School Reunion' About?

Image via Buena Vista Pictures

Directed by The Simpsons' David Mirkin, Romy and Michele's High School Reunion follows Romy (Sorvino) and Michele (Kudrow), two lifelong friends who were relentlessly bullied in high school. Now single, living together, and decidedly unambitious, they decide to attend their tenth high school reunion after a chance encounter with former classmate Heather (Janeane Garofalo). Desperate to impress their one-time social betters, especially cheerleader Christie (Julia Campbell) and her now-husband Billy (Vincent Ventresca), they reinvent themselves as successful businesswomen and claim to have invented the Post-It note. However, their deceptions are quickly uncovered, and they become outcasts again until the arrival of nerd-turned-millionaire Sandy Frink (Alan Cumming) changes everything. The film also stars Camryn Manheim, Elaine Hendrix, and Justin Theroux.

While a modest success at the box office, making $29 million USD on a $20 million budget, the film became a cult classic on home video, thanks to its oddball humor, a soundtrack of 1980s hits, and the unconventional fashion sense of its main characters. Schiff also wrote and directed a 2005 TV movie prequel, Romy and Michele: In the Beginning, which starred Katherine Heigl and Alexandra Breckenridge as the duo.

A sequel to Romy and Michele's High School Reunion is in development; no release date has yet been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.