The Big Picture Ron Cephas Jones, known for his role in This Is Us, has passed away at 66, leaving a devastating loss for his loved ones and the industry.

His portrayal of William "Shakespeare" Hill in This Is Us earned him critical acclaim and an Emmy Award.

Jones also appeared in Luke Cage as Bobby Fish, a trusted character in the superhero series, and leaves behind a beautiful legacy through his daughter, actor Jasmine Cephas Jones.

Ron Cephas Jones has passed away at the age of 66. Cephas Jones was mostly known for playing the role of William "Shakespeare" Hill in This Is Us, the NBC comedy that followed the lives of a single family throughout different time frames, with the narrative reflecting on the joys and difficulties of raising kids. The devastating loss of the actor at a premature age will directly affect the people close to him, as well as those in the industry fortunate enough to have worked alongside him.

The role of Shakespeare in This Is Us was introduced back in 2016, when the series premiered and showed Jones' character struggling to reconcile with the Pearson family. Over the course of time, William got to talk things out with Randall (Sterling K. Brown), and Jones' work on the series eventually allowed him to win the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series. After six seasons, This Is Us came to a close at the beginning of last summer, cementing Shakespeare as one of Cephas Jones' most popular characters.

When it comes to the Marvel side of things, the performer was seen in Luke Cage, where he played the role of Bobby Fish. Back when Netflix was busy producing television series based on the characters coming straight from the comic book pages, Cephas Jones' character was constantly seen in the same barbershop where the titular character (played by Mike Colter) usually visited when he needed advice, or someone to help him take care of his beard. Bobby was one of Cages' people of trust, until he had to leave Harlem due to the constant hero-related business that took place in the neighborhood.

Image via NBC

A Beautiful Legacy Left Behind

Jones' daughter, Jasmine Cephas Jones, also dedicated her life to the performing arts, and she is known all over the world for playing the roles of Peggy Schuyler and Mariah Reynolds in the blockbuster Broadway sensation, Hamilton. Ron Cephas Jones' legacy will continue through his daughter, and the many recorded performances audiences will forever be able to watch and enjoy. A Primetime Emmy Award winner is gone too soon, as the world mourns a committed performer who constantly knew the exact amount of heart he needed to bring into every role.