The film explores the human condition with comedy, absurdity, and sexiness and features a star-studded cast.

Howard reunites with Hans Zimmer and Daniel Brühl for Eden , and the film is expected to be released later this year.

Filming has officially wrapped on Eden, the latest project from Academy Award-winning director Ron Howard. Today, the auteur took to Instagram to thank the cast and crew of his star-studded new survival thriller which began production on the Australian Gold Coast back in November with an eye toward releasing later this year. The film is said to be a passion project of Howard's that he has wanted to create ever since embarking on a trip to the Galápagos Islands for the first time, and now it's one step closer to finally reaching theaters everywhere.

Eden, originally announced under the name Origin of Species, will cover a true story that has fascinated Howard for over 15 years. Taking its cues from two separate accounts of the same incident, the film will feature a collection of colorful characters who eschew modern civilization in favor of living in the Galápagos where they hope to find the answers and the happiness they've desperately sought after. The "darkly comedic tale of murder and survival" is billed as an exploration of the human condition that includes a fair bit of comedy, absurdity, and sexiness in between its harrowing thrills and suspenseful moments as the survivors try to get by in their new environment.

Joining Howard for the hotly-anticipated thriller is an enviable cast that was originally headlined by Oscar nominees Ana de Armas and Jude Law alongside Oscar winner Alicia Vikander and BAFTA nominees Daniel Brühl and Daisy Edgar-Jones. Vikander and Edgar-Jones eventually dropped out, however, paving the way for Anyone But You star Sydney Sweeney and recent Napoleon star Vanessa Kirby to take their places ahead of production. Hailing from Howard's Imagine Entertainment banner, Eden also boasts extra star power on the production end, with the great Hans Zimmer coming aboard to provide the score in his tenth collaboration with the Apollo 13 filmmaker.

'Eden' Reunites Howard With Some Familiar Faces

In addition to Zimmer, Brühl is also re-teaming with Howard for Eden. The two haven't been together since Rush in 2013, but the star attested that it felt like nothing had changed between them since then. In an interview with Collider's Maggie Lovitt last year for Race for Glory: Audi vs. Lancia, he expressed his love for working with the cast, which also included the likes of Felix Kammerer and Toby Wallace, but also heaped praise on Howard for his loyalty to him years after first telling him his plans for the Galapagos-based story:

"So I remember shooting Rush one day, and he said, 'Oh, hey, Daniel, I really enjoy working with you and there is a fascinating story about some guys in the Galapagos Islands, and I wanna do that with you one day.' And so I thought, 'Yeah, well, Ron is the nicest guy, but will that ever happen? I don't think so.' Now, 10 years later, I was shooting Karl Lagerfeld in Paris when I got a call from him. 'Hi, this is Ron. I'm in Paris. Can I visit you on set?' It's also so sweet that he's curious in what I'm doing, and, 'Can I come to set?' The French team, they were so nervous that Ron was showing up that nothing worked on that day, so I think that it was a complete disaster, but there he was, polite and generous and kind as he was, with his base[ball] cap. Then, at the end of the day, he said, 'Do you remember that Galapagos project? I'm doing it. Would you be so kind as to read the script?' And I said, 'Ron, man, you're wonderful.'"

Eden currently has no release date, but it is expected to hit theaters sometime later this year. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on Howard's latest film. See Howard's Instagram post below.