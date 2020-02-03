Ron Howard on His Documentary ‘Rebuilding Paradise’, ‘Willow’, ‘Solo’ and More | Sundance 2020

–

One of the many films to premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival was director Ron Howard’s fantastic documentary Rebuilding Paradise. The film begins on November 8, 2018, which was the tragic day that a small fire in the Sierra Nevada foothills turned into the most destructive wildfire in California history and ended up destroying 95% of Paradise, California. Using footage shot by locals on the day of the fire, Howard opens the documentary by putting you in the shoes of the residents attempting to escape. It’s an incredibly tense 10 minutes. The rest of the film follows a number of residents over the course of a year as they attempt to rebuild their lives and the town they love.

Shortly after seeing the film, I got to sit down with Ron Howard at the Collider Studio at Sundance. During the wide-ranging conversation he talked about why he wanted to make a vérité documentary, his history with Paradise, the editing process, the incredible opening ten minutes, climate change, and more. In addition, with Howard involved in a number of other projects, we also talked about the Willow series for Disney plus, Solo, his upcoming Netflix movie Hillbilly Elegy, Bryce Dallas Howard’s episode of The Mandalorian, toxic fandom and Star Wars, Splash with a merman, a new Friday Night Lights movie, Parenthood, future Imagine Entertainment projects, and more.

Check out what Ron Howard had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Ron Howard: