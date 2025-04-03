Ron Howard has enjoyed nearly a lifelong career in Hollywood—he first found fame as a child actor on shows like The Andy Griffith Show and Happy Days before retiring from acting in 1980 and shifting his focus to behind the camera. Since then, he's built a reputation as an acclaimed director, with nearly 30 films to his name. His work has earned him numerous award nominations and wins, including two Academy Awards.

Howard's films run the gamut from intense dramas to family-friendly holiday staples. While it's impossible to distill his work down to a single theme or focus, he's proven to be skilled at telling character-driven stories dealing with the complexity of humanity, especially ones based on true stories. And given his past successes, it's easy to imagine Howard will also deliver compelling cinema with whatever he works on next.