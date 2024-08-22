The Big Picture Ransom is an engrossing, disturbing portrayal of child abduction, moral dilemmas, and flawed characters.

Director Ron Howard's shift to a darker subject with Ransom challenged his reputation for making optimistic films.

Howard's personal experience with criminal threats inspired him to direct a film like Ransom.

Thanks to his endearing roles as Opie Taylor in The Andy Griffith Show and Richie Cunningham in Happy Days, Ron Howard was well-known to audiences long before he became a director. Personable and likable, he possessed an undeniably all-American quality that resonated onscreen and in real life, which ultimately translated to his career behind the camera when helming relatively lighthearted and crowd-pleasing hits like Splash, Cocoon, Parenthood, and Apollo 13. "I know people say I make optimistic films," he acknowledged in 1996. "Well, I am an optimist, but at age 42 you begin to see things in more complicated ways."

The shift in perspective Howard was referring to revolved around his 1996 thriller, Ransom. A stark departure from his consistently optimistic flair, Ransom is a nailbiting re-imagining of a 1956 crime drama of the same name and stars Mel Gibson, Rene Russo, and Gary Sinise. Released to critical and commercial success, the film saw Howard wade into fresh narrative and tonal territory as a storyteller, exploring an uncharacteristically dark subject that was partially inspired by an unsettling incident experienced by the director himself.

What Is Ron Howard's 'Ransom' About?

Ransom follows the harrowing ordeal of Tom (Gibson) and Kate Mullen (Russo), a wealthy couple whose son Sean (Brawley Nolte) is abducted by a group of criminals. Jimmy Shaker (Sinise), a corrupt cop who's the mastermind behind the operation, works alongside four others to extort a hefty ransom from the Mullens. Though he's a multimillionaire founder of a successful airline, Tom has recently been investigated by the FBI for bribery, making for a tense relationship with the special agent (Delroy Lindo) assigned to the kidnapping case. Tom, however, agrees to pay a $2 million ransom. But things go awry when the exchange is botched and one of the kidnappers is killed, leading Tom to pursue desperate measures to get his son back.

A tense cat-and-mouse dynamic ensues between Tom and Shaker, with the former ultimately refusing payment in favor of offering the $2 million to the public as a reward for turning in the criminals. With the tables turned on him, Shaker pivots and takes credit for rescuing Sean after betraying his accomplices, leading to a tension-filled finale in a film chock-full of such sequences. Taut, clever, and propulsive, Ransom delivers top-notch thrills on top of one of Mel Gibson's best performances, and to date remains one of Ron Howard's most edgy and violent directorial efforts.

'Ransom' Is One of Ron Howard's Darkest Movies

Having directed Night Shift, Backdraft, and The Paper, Ron Howard was no stranger to directing R-rated material before Ransom, but the 1996 thriller saw him push the boundaries of audience expectations. With Ransom, Howard challenged himself by taking a darker and more pessimistic approach to depicting human behavior, taking on child abduction, murder, and the dilemmas facing a morally gray protagonist and hero who desperately risks everything to save his son. "He's a winning character but flawed," producer Brian Grazer said of Gibson's character. "Ron views himself that way. And what appealed to him about the movie is the idea of digging around psychologically into a person that he can relate to."

Howard's approach to Ransom is also unique thanks to the creative decision to flesh out the villains as fully as the hero. The film wastes no time in putting faces to its criminal elements, portraying them as individuals who are also flawed, albeit in a different and more consequential kind of way. By humanizing the kidnappers, Howard leaves nothing to the imagination, heightening the film's twisty narrative in a way that often ensures audiences know more than the characters. For Howard's part, it was never lost on him that he was pivoting as a filmmaker with Ransom. "As a parent, I sort of shot what I thought I could stand," he said of the film upon its release. "I know it is new for me, and some people will be surprised." As it turns out, directing Ransom wasn't merely a professional endeavor for Howard, but also a way of processing the turmoil he experienced years before when he and his family were targeted by criminals.

Ron Howard Was Inspired To Direct 'Ransom' After His Family Was Threatened

Years before he tackled child abduction with Ransom, Ron Howard learned from law enforcement that he and his family were being targeted by criminals. Though the exact details and motivation behind the potential criminality are unknown, Howard acknowledged that it "was not good" and the intelligence was based on credibly suspicious activity. "It was research that just came through the police department," he said in an interview. "Ultimately, the FBI became involved. There were vehicles observed in our area that, you know, very well fit the description of some of the people that they thought might be involved." The situation led Howard and his family to leave their home as law enforcement organized stakeouts. Fortunately, no crimes were committed, but the close call left a lasting impression on the filmmaker.

Fascinated by the dynamics he experienced, particularly regarding the anticipation of potential danger, Howard began actively seeking a film project involving kidnapping. He was also curious about what was going through the minds of the people allegedly targeting him and his family, which drew him to the screenplay for Ransom. In approaching the film, he saw an opportunity to "project all that emotion and anxiety, and kind of empathy that I had for that crisis, that situation. And it's the only time I've ever wanted to do a crime story." Motivated to test his mettle with grim material, Howard proved once again that his drive to explore varying characters, genres, and elements of the human condition more often than not results in assured, evolving storytelling sensibilities that surprise and entertain in equal measure.

