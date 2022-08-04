Producer Raymond Phathanavirangoon also talks about using so much Thai language and always going for authenticity.

Now playing in select theaters and arriving tomorrow on Prime Video is Thirteen Lives. Directed by Ron Howard and co-produced by Raymond Phathanavirangoon, the fantastic film is based on the incredible 2018 true story about the Thai soccer team that became trapped in the Tham Luang cave during an unexpected rainstorm. As word spread around the planet, more than 10,000 volunteers joined forces to help save the twelve boys and their coach, including a team of the world’s most skilled and experienced divers.

During the interview, Howard and Phathanavirangoon talked about trying to be as authentic as possible, how the story didn’t need to be Hollywoodized, why they included so much Thai language, why it’s such an amazing story, how it was Viggo Mortensen that got all the actors to film their own water sequences, and why Howard used real footage on monitors all around set. In addition, they revealed the first thing you should watch if you’ve never seen their work.

As someone that has seen a lot of movies and films based on true events, I commend everyone involved in the making of Thirteen Lives for their great work. The film also stars Colin Farrell, Joel Edgerton, Tom Bateman, Paul Gleeson, Pattrakorn Tungsupakul, Tui Thiraphat Sajakul, James Teeradon Supapunpinyo, Sahajak Boonthanakit, and Weir Sukollawat Kanaros. Thirteen Lives was written by William Nicholson

Watch what they had to say in the player above, and below is exactly what we talked about and the trailer.

Ron Howard and Raymond Phathanavirangoon