With filming currently underway in Boston, the cast for Liam Neeson's Thug grows even more extensive as two-time Emmy-nominee Ron Perlman (Hellboy) has joined the upcoming action-thriller in an undisclosed role, according to a report from Deadline. While details about Perlman's character remain under wraps, the film will reportedly center on an aging Boston gangster (Neeson) as he attempts to fight off the grip of the criminal underworld to reconnect with his family and correct his past mistakes.

Alongside the announcement that Perlman will star in the movie, Yolonda Ross (The Chi) has also been cast with Daniel Diemer, who previously starred in The Midnight Club. With a growing cast of talented actors and a compelling premise that promises a gripping thriller, Thug is already shaping up to be another exciting entry to the genre for fans to look out for when it eventually releases sometime in the future. Additional details about the film, which Sculptor Media and Electromagnetic Production produce, are likely to be revealed as production progresses.

Hans Petter Moland, who previously collaborated with Neeson on Cold Pursuit, is attached to direct the film. Tony Gayton (Faster) pens the screenplay for Thug with Warren Goz and Eric Gold of Sculptor Media serving as producers alongside Electromagnetic Productions' Roger Birnbaum and Michael Besman. Force Majeure also produces the film, with Mark Kimsey, James Masciello, Matt Sidari, and Mitchell Zhang serving as executive producers.

Perlman is fondly remembered by many for starring in Hellboy and its sequel as its titular character as well as his role in the FX series Sons of Anarchy. He recently starred in films such as Monster Hunter, Don't Look Up, and Nightmare Alley. Alongside the eventual release of Thug, Perlman is also set to star in Guillermo del Toro's stop-motion adaptation of Pinocchio, where he will lend his voice to the character Podestà. The actor will also lend his voice to the character Optimus Primal, leader of the Maximals, in next year's Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. He is also set to appear in Poker Face, an upcoming mystery series from Rian Johnson, in an undisclosed role. With the actor now starring in a thriller opposite Neeson, Thug could offer audiences another memorable performance from the beloved actor.

With the film still in production, no official release date for Thug has been set yet. Check out the official trailer for Pinocchio, in which Perlman lends his voice, below.