This upcoming thriller just added a serious gem to its cast. Former Hellboy and Pacific Rim star Ron Perlman as well as The Penguin’s Theo Rossi were announced this afternoon to be joining the cast of Come With Me, a drama film directed by filmmaker Aaron Harvey.

Perlman will play a pivotal lead role in Harvey’s compelling tale of fear, influence, and the dark side of the media. Come With Me will see the seasoned actor portraying Dalton Kirby, a radio host whose ominous rambles tend to leave his viewers with feelings of fear and impending doom. As an unnamed character played by Theo Rossi becomes more and more entranced by Kirby’s words, he finds that the radio host’s rants are influencing the way he sees the world around him — and when his new attitude starts to create problems at work, he is forced to grapple firsthand with all the effects Kirby has had on his life.

Come With Me will not be the first time that Rossi and Kirby meet onscreen. Both actors previously appeared in the FX crime drama series Sons of Anarchy, which followed an outlaw motorcycle club based in a California town. The duo’s heavy background in thrillers like Sons of Anarchy makes them the perfect match for Harvey, who is most well-known for directing action dramas like Catch .44 (2011) and Into the Ashes (2019). While Come With Me was said to have just finished production, an official release date for the film still has yet to be nailed down.

Where Else Have Audiences Seen Ron Perlman?

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

The better question might be, where haven't audiences seen Perlman. After his first breakthrough in the 1987 fantasy series Beauty and the Beast, Perlman snagged one of his most famous roles in the form of Hellboy, portraying the character in both the original Hellboy (2004) and its 2008 sequel. He has since returned to collaborate many times with Hellboy’s director Guillermo del Toro, appearing in films such as Blade II (2002), Pacific Rim (2013), and the Oscar-winning Pinocchio (2022).

Perlman’s ventures as a voice actor have also gained him significant attention, with roles spanning from Clayface in the DC Animated Universe to the Stabbington Brothers in Disney’s Tangled. Whether this legendary actor is bringing his talents to comedies or crime thrillers, it’s hard to imagine a genre that he hasn’t encountered — making him the perfect candidate to lend both mystery and menace to Come With Me’s ominous radio host Dalton Kirby.

