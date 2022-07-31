Ron Zimmerman, film and television producer and Marvel comic writer passed away due to cancer on July 28, Deadline has reported. The multi-hyphenated industry vet was 64 years old. His ex-partner, singer/songwriter Cher took to Twitter to confirm the sad news saying, “My friend Ronny died Today. Life is so fragile. Thank god I went to see him Wednesday nite. Just finished Work & I’m beat.”

Over his long and illustrious career, Zimmerman had many TV shows and movies to his credit, but perhaps he was best known for writing and producing Friday the 13th franchise and 2001’s The One, a science fiction movie starring Jet Li and Jason Statham. He was also close friends with radio personality Howard Stern and was a regular guest on his Howard Stern Show. On this show, Zimmerman was famously hired off by then Marvel Comic’s editor-in-chief Joe Quesada.

Over at Marvel, Zimmerman wrote Spider-Man: Get Kraven, where the disillusioned hunter meets up with a disillusioned screenwriter to make a story of his life. He further went on to write numerous short stories for fan-favorite characters like The Punisher, Captain Marvel, and the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. Zimmerman is also credited to introduce the Marvel version of Batman and Robin to the Ultimate Adventure series. He also created an old West cowboy character called Rawhide Kid, which was a part of Marvel’s mature readers MAX line. It was a gay-innuendo cowboy character revival that created some waves on its debut. The comic also marked his final work at Marvel.

Image via Marvel

His other TV credits include consulting producing credits on the Disney sitcom Shake It Up, starring Bella Thorne and Zendaya. The show followed two young girls trying to fulfill their dreams as they star as background dancers on a local show. He also wrote episodes of the sitcom television series The Michael Richards Show created by Spike Feresten, Gregg Kavet, Andy Robin, and Richards.

His writing credits include the long-running animated sitcom Simpsons and Justice League Unlimited, and he even once wrote an episode of Charles In Charge on a bet. His other credits include Good Sports, Action, V.I.P., My Wife and Kids, and 'Til Death.

While the talented artist is no more with us, his work and legacy will surely live on. Other information on immediate family or memorial plans is not available at the moment. But our condolences go out to his family, friends, and fans.

See Cher’s tribute below: