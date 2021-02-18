With For All Mankind Season 2 about to start streaming on AppleTV+, I recently spoke with executive producers Ronald D. Moore and Maril Davis about the fantastic series. If you aren’t familiar with the show, For All Mankind takes place in an alternate history where the global space race of the 1960’s never ended. In this alt timeline, the Soviet Union landed on the Moon first, and we follow NASA astronauts, engineers and their families as they try and catch up with the Russians while also dealing with the changing times. Loaded with fantastic performances, incredible production design, and a detailed depiction of the space race, For All Mankind is one of my favorite series and I absolutely recommend checking it out.

In For All Mankind Season 2, it’s now a decade later and we’re in the middle of the Cold War between the United States and the USSR. Tensions are high between both countries as each side tries to gain a foothold on the moon and control the areas rich in resources. At the same time, the Department of Defense has militarized parts of NASA and become central to several characters' stories.

For All Mankind was created by Moore and Ben Nedivi & Matt Wolpert and stars Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel VanSanten, Wrenn Schmidt, Jodi Balfour, Krys Marshall, and Sonya Walger. New cast members this season include Cynthy Wu as an astronaut’s daughter; Coral Peña as adult Aleida Rosales (who we met in Season 1) and Casey W. Johnson as Danny Stevens, the older son of astronauts Gordo (Dorman) and Tracy (Jones).

During this fun interview, Moore and Davis tease what fans can expect in the second season, how far ahead they’ve figured out the story, if they know what season they’d introduce a starship, how each season will jump ahead around 10 years, the challenges of figuring out what stories they want to tell each season (due to how many characters they have to work with), and more. In addition, since both Moore and Davis were very involved in the Battlestar Galactica reboot, I asked them if their version of the series still exists in this alternate timeline.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is an exact list of what we talked about. The ten episode second season will debut globally on Friday, February 19, 2021, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday, exclusively on Apple TV+.

Ronald D. Moore and Maril Davis:

Do they know if Tim Cook watches the show?

Does Battlestar Galactica exist in the For All Mankind universe?

What do they want to tease people about season 2?

With all the characters and locations on the series how tough is it to figure out what stories they want to tell?

How far ahead have they figured out the series?

Do they know what season will introduce a starship?

How each season will end with a time jump of about a decade ahead.

Will they always tease the next time jump is after the credits of the last episode like they did at the end of the first season?

