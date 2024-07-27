The Big Picture Legal hurdles prevented Emmerich's dream project about Marilyn Monroe and President Kennedy from being made.

Fuqua's almost-made movie American Gangster fell apart due to financing issues, regardless of his prep work. Hollywood can be heart-breaking.

American Gangster, ultimately made by Ridley Scott, tells the story of a Harlem drug lord and the cop determined to bring him down.

Sometimes a director just can't get a movie made - even blockbuster directors like Roland Emmerich and Antoine Fuqua. Collider's Steve Weintraub spoke to Emmerich and Fuqua about the movies they almost made that fell through at the last minute, at yesterday's Directors on Directing panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

Emmerich's dream project ran into some legal hurdles:

The project I always wanted to do is called Happy Birthday, Mr. President. There's a very, very famous moment when Marilyn Monroe sang to President Kennedy. It’s actually about, in a weird way, the assassination – They first tried to claim the Kennedys for her death, and that's always my favorite script, my favorite movie, but it's an endless… Everybody warns me about making this movie. It's sometimes interesting that famous actors have rights, and you cannot just make them look exactly like them and get away with it. It's difficult. When a movie costs more than, let's say, $40 or $50 million, then you have no chance. There's always legal, and they say, “No, don’t do it, Roland. This is dangerous. We don’t want to be sued..."

Meanwhile, Fuqua's movie that got away did get made - but not by him:

I was actually fully prepped for American Gangster. I was just a couple of weeks away from filming American Gangster. In fact, I'm the one who called it American Gangster. It used to be called Blue-something, and I got Denzel [Washington] involved and changed it to American Gangster. That film fell apart because of financing. At the time, Universal couldn’t come to an understanding of the budget or cast. I cast police Benicio del Toro alongside Denzel, which is what I wanted it to be. Benicio and Denzel. At the time, Universal had other clients. When that fell apart, that broke my heart. That movie still breaks my heart. I prepped that whole movie and prepared to shoot in a couple of weeks. Then Ridley Scott made it, so you can’t complain. It is what it is. That’s Hollywood.

What Is 'American Gangster' About?

American Gangster tells the tale of Frank Lucas (Washington), a Harlem crime lord who cornered the New York City heroin market by smuggling the drug into the United States via American planes returning from the Vietnam War. The NYPD are either unwilling to believe that a Black criminal could have such a sophisticated operation, or are on Lucas' payroll. Only one man, Detective Richie Roberts (Russell Crowe, in the role Fuqua intended for del Toro) is willing to bring Lucas down. Directed by Scott and released in 2007, American Gangster was a financial and critical success, making $277 million on a $100 million budget. It also earned Ruby Dee, who played Lucas' mother, an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress. However, many people involved in the case, including both Lucas and Roberts, claimed the film took a great deal of creative license with the events it depicts.

Both Fuqua and Emmerich have new projects in the offing. Emmerich's epic, ancient Rome-set miniseries Those About to Die, which he directed and executive produced, premiered on Peacock earlier this month - and may get a second season. Fuqua, meanwhile, is in post-production on Michael, the hotly-anticipated biopic of Michael Jackson; it's slated to be released next April. He is also adapting the dystopian YA novel Sky's End.

