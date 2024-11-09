Hollywood has a long history of utilizing actors for roles based on unique physical features. Richard Kiel, aka "Jaws” of the James Bond films, made for a tall, menacing, and popular antagonist of 007. Marty Feldman’s bulbous, misaligned eyes made him a notable comic character in films like Young Frankenstein where he appeared as Igor. One name on that list is a little different, though, given how the actor came to prominence as a movie monster. That actor, Rondo Hatton, turned an affliction into opportunity, and left a typewriter for the silver screen.

Handsome Rondo Hatton Returns from WWI a Monster

Rondo Hatton was born in Hagerstown, Maryland in 1894, and moved to Florida with his family in 1912. Hatton made an immediate impression at Hillsborough High School, becoming a football star inducted into the school's Hall of Fame and, ironically, being voted Most Handsome Boy in his 1913 senior class. Following graduation, Hatton enlisted and served overseas during World War I. During his tenure in Europe, Hatton was exposed to German mustard gas and was medically discharged.

Back in America, Hatton soon began to experience troubling physical changes. His head, face and limbs began to grow atypically, his once-handsome face becoming misshapen into something decidedly not. The disfigurement, per the previously cited Herald Mail Media, was originally thought to be a latent symptom of Hatton's exposure to poison gas, but would later be diagnosed as acromegaly, a hormonal condition caused by an excess amount of growth hormone in the pituitary gland (a condition shared by the late Andre the Giant). Hatton became reclusive, turning to a career as a journalist with the Tampa Tribune "in an effort to overcome his tendency to avoid people." It would prove to be a choice that would change Hatton's life forever.

Rondo Hatton Hits Hollywood

Close

Per the Tampa Bay Times, Hatton was assigned by the editor to cover the local filming of 1930's Hell Harbor. The director took notice of Hatton's unique features, and cast him as a dance hall bouncer. The small role turned into a succession of others: a convict in The Big Guy, a leper in The Moon and Sixpence, and as "The Ugly Man" in 1939's The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Then came his first credited role as the Hoxton Creeper in the 1944 Sherlock Holmes flick The Pearl of Death, which prompted Universal to promote Hatton as a horror star, using the very same features that pushed him to become a recluse as ticket-selling assets (per the Herald Mail Media).

His time in the limelight, sadly, didn't last long. Following The Pearl of Death, Hatton would appear in only four more films before succumbing to a series of heart attacks brought on by his affliction in February 1946. Two of those films - House of Horrors and The Brute Man - were released posthumously. Those same two films marked the only other times he was credited as "The Creeper."

But for an actor whose career in Hollywood was over way too soon, Hatton and his iconic features left an indelible mark in the public consciousness. Hatton inspired the character of Lothar, a villain in The Rocketeer series of comics and its 1991 film adaptation, where he was played by actor Tiny Ron Taylor under heavy prosthetics. It's speculated, albeit obvious, that Hatton's Creeper from House of Horrors inspired the Creeper, a villain in the Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? episode "Jeepers, it's the Creeper." Then there's the Rondo Awards, established in 2002 by David Colton, a retired executive editor of USA Today. The awards honor the "best in classic horror research, creativity and film preservation." The award itself is a miniature replica of the busts made of Hatton's distinctive head in House of Horrors. Hatton fleetingly shined bright, but his legacy has endured well beyond anyone's expectations. And likely no one would be more surprised than Hatton himself.

