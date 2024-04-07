The Big Picture John Frankenheimer, known for classics like The Manchurian Candidate, had a major comeback with the action thriller, Ronin.

Despite darker original ending ideas for Ronin, test audiences rejected the idea of the character Deirdre meeting a tragic fate.

The alternate darker ending of Ronin would have fit the film's gritty tone better, but director Frankenheimer made a compromise.

There are, unfortunately, some filmmakers who, despite having innumerable classics on their resume, remain largely unknown to a non-cinephile crowd. The great director John Frankheimer certainly fits this description. Although many of his films are regarded as classics, Frankenheimer’s name isn’t always associated with the success of the moving biographical drama Birdman of Alcatraz, the groundbreaking political thriller The Manchurian Candidate, the classic war film The Train, or the iconic racing drama Grand Prix. Despite facing a brief period of commercial failure towards the tail end of his career, Frankenheimer secured a major comeback thanks to the success of his action-packed spy thriller Ronin. While it's unquestionably one of the greatest films, Frankenheimer had a darker ending in mind for Ronin that was cut from the theatrical release.

What Is ‘Ronin’ About?

Based on a screenplay by the legendary playwright David Mamet, Ronin is an action-packed espionage thriller about the intersection between various nation’s special operations forces. Robert De Niro stars as the American mercenary Sam, who is on assignment from the CIA to steal a highly secure briefcase that contains mysterious contents. After meeting with the IRA operative Deirdre (Natascha McElhone), Sam begins working alongside, the American agent Larry (Skipp Sudduth), the French gunman Vincent (Jean Reno), the German computer specialist Gregor (Stellan Skarsgaard), and the English assassin Spence (Sean Bean) to rob the heavily protected truck containing the briefcase. The infamous action sequence that follows has been cited as one of the best car chases in film history.

Although it's a film that relies upon its purposive action, Ronin creates emotional tension by developing a romantic relationship between Sam and Deirdre. After Deirdre receives a new set of orders from her handler, the rogue IRA agent Seamus O'Roarke (Jonathan Pryce), she begins to open up to Sam as they work together on a stakeout. While emotional sparks between the two, Sam is put under pressure because he is working undercover and cannot reveal his identity. The shifting loyalties of various spies intertwined within the plot to attain the briefcase results in a series of tense exchanges where Sam must question where his true loyalties lie.

Despite the concentrated nature of the narrative, Ronin ends on a somewhat ambiguous note about its characters’ fates. After a shootout with Seamus, who is targeted by the CIA, Sam and Vincent manage to escape and foil his plans. Although she had intended to leave with her employer, Sam convinces Deirdre to stay behind by admitting the truth about his identity to her. The final sequence features Sam and Vincent sitting in a restaurant and reflecting upon their experiences. Although a voiceover from a radio broadcast teases that a peace agreement has been reached between the British government and the Irish rebels, Deirdre does not show up to join them. Sam suggests that it's unlikely that she will ever show up in his life again; he is left as in the dark about her fate as the viewers are.

Why John Frankenheimer Changed the Ending of ‘Ronin'

Image via MGM

While it’s not necessarily a cliffhanger, the ending does allow the audience to determine for themselves what happened to Deirdre in the aftermath of Seamus’ death. However, Frankenheimer filmed two alternate endings for Ronin that offered more definitive proof as to her whereabouts thereafter. In one ending, Deirdre attempts to enter the restaurant in order to join Sam and Vincent, but then stops short and decides against it; she is subsequently abducted by IRA agents and murdered promptly. Another ending involved Deirdre walking to her car after Sam and Vincent leave the restaurant, leaving it open-ended if MGM ever wanted to make a sequel.

While Frankenheimer felt that the darker ending “really worked,” test audiences responded disfavorably to the prospect of seeing Deirdre die. Although it was already suggested that she would not be able to have a happy life with Sam, seeing her get killed off in such a brutal fashion proved to be too much for viewers invested in the character. Frankenheimer revealed that he had “to kind of listen to the audience," as MGM had grown too invested in the film’s financial prospects to choose a more subversive conclusion. Frankenheimer unfortunately never made a longer director’s cut, and thus his original ending remains unavailable for fans of the film.

Although he was convinced to not include what would’ve been a very depressing ending, Frankenheimer rejected the more optimistic conclusion that confirmed Deirdre’s survival. Complaining that the scene involving Deirdre approaching the restaurant was “too Hollywood,” Frankenheimer felt that such a wholesome conclusion would detract from the intense, realistic tone of the film. A compromise was made for the theatrical cut, which avoids giving any indication either way, and keeps the final squarely focused on Sam’s perspective.

The Darker Ending of ‘Ronin’ Would Have Been Better

Close

Although Frankenheimer’s original concept may have inspired adverse reactions from viewers, the dark alternate ending of Ronin fits more closely with the film’s tone. Ronin presents a gritty depiction of the fragility of international politics, and shows how easily espionage agencies are willing to sacrifice their agents in order to advance their goals; despite her prominence within the story, Deirdre is ultimately just a pawn in the IRA’s schemes. The revelation of her fate would also cast the existential conversation between Sam and Vincent in a different light, and explore the futility of their heroic endeavors.

While it was met with positive reviews and became a commercial success, Ronin unfortunately did not result in a late career renaissance for Frankenheimer. He followed the film with the disastrous action thriller Reindeer Games, starring Ben Affleck and Charlize Theron, which was cited as one of the worst movies of 2000. Nonetheless, Ronin certainly influenced the way car chase sequences were developed in the subsequent decade of action cinema; it's hard to imagine car chase classics like Baby Driver or Drive existing without the precedent that Frankehenimer had set.

