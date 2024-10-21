Viaplay's most ambitious project to date is finally coming to the U.S. The streamer has teamed up with Collider to reveal the release date and an exclusive trailer for Ronja The Robber's Daughter. The fantasy series is based on the novel by best-selling author Astrid Lindgren (Pippi Longstocking series) and, according to the streamer, the story has been updated to draw the attention of Harry Potter and The Lord of the Rings fans. All six episodes from Season 1 are slated to be released on the platform on November 21.

Ronja The Robber's Daughter tells the story of the title character (played by Kerstin Linden), a spirited and rebellious girl who is born into a medieval Scandinavian band of robbers and close to a mystical forest brimming with magical and fearsome creatures. Her life changes when she meets and befriends Birk (Jack Bergenholtz Henriksson), a boy born into a rival gang of robbers. While both families start to clash, they all have to deal with the threat of a bailiff who wants to exterminate all robbers from the fortress once and for all.

The trailer for Ronja The Robber's Daughter provides a little glimpse into why the Scandinavian series is such an ambitious project. One of its high points will be 12-year-old Ronja's connection with the forest and learning her ways to both survive and learn in the wild environment that she longed to explore. The landscape alone would make the series a must-watch, but the trailer also hints at other exciting elements such as political intrigue, family feuds, and a girl learning to question the environment in which she was raised.

Who Is the Team Behind 'Ronja The Robber's Daughter'?

Close

Ronja The Robber's Daughter is adapted for television by Hans Rosenfeldt, who created iconic Nordic series such as The Bridge and Marcella. Earlier this year, the fantasy series debuted on Netflix in Sweden and shot up to #1, and also made the top 10 in countries like France, Poland, and Netherlands. The cast also features Christopher Wagelin (Snabba Cash), Pernilla August (Star Wars: The Phantom Menace), Vera Vitali (Bonus Family), Sverrir Gudnason (The Girl In The Spider's Web), Krista Kosonen (Blade Runner 2049), Maria Nohra (Before We Die), Johan Ulveson (Love Me), Agnes Westerlund Rase (Midsommar), Kim Kold (6 Underground), Per Lasson (Eagles), Björn Elgerd (The Gambling Scandal) and Isa Aouifia (Taelgia).

Even though this is the most ambitious adaptation of the novel yet, Viaplay's Ronja The Robber's Daughter is not the first one. The story was previously adapted into a movie in the 80s, as a musical, and, most recently, an anime series directed by Hayao Miyazaki's son Gorō Miyazaki. In an interview with Deadline, Rosenfeldt revealed that the series is "a very modern take on Ronja without losing anything about what she was about.” He stated:

“Her strong bond with nature is very fitting for the age we live in. While we’re not preaching, there is a sense throughout the show that we need to care more about the environment. This is important for the younger generation.”

Viaplay debuts all six episodes from Season 1 of Ronja The Robber's Daughter on November 21. The series will be available to stream both with subtitles and dubbed in English. You can check out the trailer below (dubbed in English):

Ronja the Robber's Daughter Follow the adventures of a young girl born into a band of robbers in a medieval Scandinavian fortress. As Ronja grows up, she learns that the surrounding forest can be a magical and sometimes dangerous place filled with strange creatures. Release Date March 28, 2024 Cast Kerstin Linden , Christopher Wagelin , Krista Kosonen , Johan Ulveson Seasons 1

Stream on Viaplay