20th Century Studios announced today the release of Ron’s Gone Wrong for home entertainment. The futuristic animated film will hit shelves just in time for the family holidays, in early December. The 4K, Blu-ray and DVD release will also feature exclusive bonus features. Ron’s Gone Wrong tells the story of a boy who sees his life change once he gets a malfunctioning B*bot – a cute and small robot that parents buy to become their kids’ best friend.

The bonus material features a conversation with stars Zach Galifianakis and Jack Dylan, who clash their cultural and generational experiences represented by their age difference (Dylan is 18 and Galifianakis is 52). The features also include a complete look with the behind-the-scenes crew at how the movie came to life, from page to screen. The 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD copies hit shelves on December 7. A little over a week later, on December 15, you’ll be able to own it or rent it on digital platforms.

Aside from Galifinakis and Dylan, the voice cast of Ron’s Gone Wrong also features Ed Helms, Rob Delaney, Justice Smith, Ricardo Hurtado, Kylie Cantrall, Marcus Scribner, Thomas Barbusca, and Academy Award winner Olivia Colman.

rons gone wrong movie image

RELATED: ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’ Co-Directors on Making a Film That Deals With What Kids Are Going Through in the Social Media Age

Ron’s Gone Wrong was the first animated film to be released under the banner of 20th Century Studios after 20th Century Fox was bought by Disney. The movie was directed by Sarah Smith (Arthur Christmas) and Jean-Philippe Vine (Shaun the Sheep TV series), and co-directed by Octavio E. Rodriguez (The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants).

You can see the full list and details of the bonus features below:

Bonus Features:

- A Boy and His B*Bot: When Jack Met Zach – Zach Galifianakis and Jack Dylan Grazer, the voices behind Ron and Barney, sit down to chat about a fun assortment of topics. From social media to skateboarding, the two actors from two very different generations tell us all about when Jack met Zach.

- Making Ron Right – Join the cast and crew behind the scenes as they reveal the skill, dedication and friendship it took to bring this film to life. From writing the script to the voice-over booth, Locksmith’s artisans detail how they made Ron right.

- “Sunshine” Music Video – Song from the motion picture Ron’s Gone Wrong, performed by Liam Payne.

Ron’s Gone Wrong will be released on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on December 7, and will be available for purchase or rent on digital platforms on December 15.

You can check out the trailer and the official synopsis below:

Image via 20th Century Studios

Things go hilariously awry when Barney, a socially awkward middle-schooler, receives a malfunctioning, digitally connected device that’s supposed to be his “best friend out of the box.” In this action-packed animated story set against the backdrop of the social media age, a boy and his robot discover the wonderful messiness of true friendship.

‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’ Co-Directors on Making a Film That Deals With What Kids Are Going Through in the Social Media Age Jean-Philippe Vine and Octavio Rodriguez also talk about getting permission to use 'Star Wars' and other IP on the B*Bot’s.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email