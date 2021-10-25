Jean-Philippe Vine and Octavio Rodriguez also talk about getting permission to use 'Star Wars' and other IP on the B*Bot’s.

With 20th Century Studios and Locksmith Animation’s Ron’s Gone Wrong now playing in theaters, I recently had the chance to speak with co-directors Jean-Philippe Vine and Octavio Rodriguez about making the animated movie. If you haven’t seen the trailer, Ron’s Gone Wrong is about a socially awkward middle-schooler named Barney (Jack Dylan Grazer), and Ron (Zach Galifianakis), his malfunctioning B*Bot that is supposed to be his “best friend out of the box.” If you’re curious what a B*Bot is, imagine if Apple released a robot that was always with you and incorporated aspects of Facebook like friend requests and likes. While the film is primarily about the two of them and their relationship, Ron’s Gone Wrong also deals with what kids are going through in the social media age. The rest of the voice cast includes Olivia Colman, Ed Helms, Justice Smith, Rob Delaney, Kylie Cantrall, Ricardo Hurtado, Marcus Scribner and Thomas Barbusca. The film is also co-directed by Sarah Smith and written by Peter Baynham.

During the interview, Jean-Philippe Vine and Octavio Rodriguez talk about the way the film tackles what kids are going through in the social media age, how the film doesn’t pretend technology is going to disappear, Easter eggs, if the film went through and big story changes, how happy they were when they found out they could use Star Wars and other IP in the film, and more.

If they could get the financing to make anything they want, what would they make and why?

How has recent technological advances in animation helped them in telling this story?

Did they have any other titles besides Ron’s Gone Wrong?

Did the film go through any radical story changes during the making of the film?

Should people be on the lookout for Easter eggs?

Was it tough to get Star Wars and other IP into the movie?

How the film deals with what kids are dealing with in the social media age.

How the film doesn’t pretend technology is going away at the end.

Adding jokes to animation.

What was it like working with Locksmith Animation’s on their first feature film?

