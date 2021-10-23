With 20th Century Studios and Locksmith Animation’s Ron’s Gone Wrong opening in theaters this weekend, I recently had the chance to speak with screenwriter Peter Baynham and Locksmith Animation co-founder and co-director Sarah Smith about making the animated movie. If you haven’t seen the trailer, Ron’s Gone Wrong is about a socially awkward middle-schooler named Barney (Jack Dylan Grazer), and Ron (Zach Galifianakis), his malfunctioning B*Bot that is supposed to be his “best friend out of the box.” If you’re curious what a B*Bot is, imagine if Apple released a robot that was always with you and incorporated aspects of Facebook like friend requests and likes. While the film is primarily about the two of them and their relationship, Ron’s Gone Wrong also deals with what kids are going through in the social media age. The rest of the voice cast includes Olivia Colman, Ed Helms, Justice Smith, Rob Delaney, Kylie Cantrall, Ricardo Hurtado, Marcus Scribner and Thomas Barbusca. The film is also co-directed by Pixar veteran Jean-Philippe Vine and Octavio Rodriguez.

During the interview, Peter Baynham and director Sarah Smith talk about the way the film tackles what kids are going through in the social media age, how the film doesn’t pretend technology is going to disappear, the way movies and television shows influence the companies that make technology, how Spike Jonze’s Her influenced Smith to make this movie, Easter eggs, working with Olivia Colman, and more.

Peter Baynham and Sarah Smith

If they could get the financing to make anything they want what would they make and why?

How the technology behind making animated movies changes so quickly.

The challenges of making Ron’s Gone Wrong during lockdown.

How Sarah Smith watched Spike Jonze Her and started thinking about making that movie but for kids.

How the film talks about what kids are dealing with in the social media age.

How the film doesn’t pretend technology is going to go away.

How movies and television shows influence the companies that make technology.

How companies have started creating very complex real-world robots.

Easter eggs?

What was it like working with Olivia Colman?

