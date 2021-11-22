From London's ornate Royal Festival Hall to the digital realm of Disney+... and HBO Max, sweet sci-fi animation Ron's Gone Wrong has its digital release date, 20th Century Studios and Locksmith Animation have revealed, just in time for the holidays.

We spoke to Peter Baynham and Sarah Smith, two of the filmmakers behind Ron's Gone Wrong, just after the film's London debut. They told us all about how much it owes itself to Spike Jonze's Her - Smith wanted to make "Her for kids," she says - and how they wanted to reflect on what kids have to deal with in the age of social media. They also had this to say on the evolving technology behind animated movies, and the challenges of making Ron's Gone Wrong in the middle of lockdown:

"The technology of animation is extraordinary. We were laughing earlier today about the fact that when I made my last film, ten minutes ago, I remember being told, 'You can have a character wet, or you can have a character dry, you can't have him damp'. Because at that stage, it was this big technical challenge for CG - that and heavy jumpers. They were like, We can't do this! And now, that stuff is all easy. The technology moves on-and-on-and-on so fast, you can do anything that you want to. But of course, the big challenge on this movie was making it during lockdown. Although we had the most fantastic technology, and people were able to dial into the pipeline from their home - the problem is, everyone's internet is rubbish, and their kids are doing homework upstairs [...] it was literally that, the broadband constantly failed us!"

Image via 20th Century Studios

RELATED: 'Ron's Gone Wrong' Filmmakers on How the Film Deals With What Kids Are Going Through In the Social Media Age

Ron's Gone Wrong is directed by Sarah Smith and Jean-Philippe Vine and co-directed by Octavio E. Rodriguez. Julie Lockhart and Lara Breay produce with executive producers Sarah Smith, Peter Baynham, and Elisabeth Murdoch. The movie is written by Smith and Baynham with music by Henry Jackman.

The film stars Jack Dylan Grazer, Zach Galifianakis, Olivia Colman, Ed Helms, Justice Smith, Rob Delaney, Kylie Cantrall, Marcus Scribner, Ricardo Hurtado, and Thomas Barbusca.

Along with Disney+ and HBO Max, Ron's Gone Wrong will also be available on Blu-ray and at all digital stores such as Apple TV, Prime Video and Vudu with exclusive bonus features. The film will manifest on Disney+ and HBO Max on December 15 - just in time for the holidays.

The synopsis for Ron's Gone Wrong is given as follows:

"In Ron’s Gone Wrong, Things go hilariously awry when Barney, a socially awkward middle-schooler, receives a malfunctioning, digitally connected device that’s supposed to be his “best friend out of the box.” In this action-packed animated story set against the backdrop of the social media age, a boy and his robot discover the wonderful messiness of true friendship."

'Ron's Gone Wrong' Short Circuits Onto 4K, Blu-ray, Digital and DVD The animated movie is the debut from studio Locksmith Animation.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email