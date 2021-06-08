20th Century Studios released the first trailer, poster, and voice cast of Ron’s Gone Wrong, the upcoming animated feature about a boy who learns about life when he gets gifted a defective robot. The trailer is appropriately released in Best Friend’s Day, underlined how friendship is one of the main themes of Ron’s Gone Wrong.

The trailer opens with a fake commercial for the “fastest, most advanced, complex piece of technology in the world.” Introduced as humanity’s new best friends, the B*BOTS are personal robots fully connected to the internet, with which the user can play, create and communicate with the world. At least when they are not defective and full of bugs. Unfortunately for the young Barney, his birthday present is a faulty B*BOT, which, of course, leads to some unexpected interactions between the boy and his new robot companion.

Image via Disney

RELATED: 'The Mitchells vs The Machines' Deleted Scene Reveals a Giant Mecha Villain

Ron’s Gone Wrong is the first theatrical release from the U.K. animation studio Locksmith Animation. The film is directed by Jean-Philippe Vine (story artist on Cars 3 and The Good Dinosaur) and Locksmith’s co-founder Sarah Smith with Octavio Rodriguez (story artist on Coco and The Incredibles 2) co-directing. The script is signed by Peter Baynham (Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm) and Smith. Co-founder of Locksmith, Julie Lockhart (Shaun the Sheep Movie) and Lara Breay produce, with Locksmith’s chairman Elisabeth Murdoch, Smith, and Baynham serving as executive producers.

The voice cast of Ron’s Gone Wrong includes Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Olivia Colman, Ed Helms, Justice Smith, Rob Delaney, Kylie Cantrall (Gabby Duran and the Unsittables), Ricardo Hurtado (The Goldbergs), Marcus Scribner (Black-ish), and Thomas Barbusca (Chad).

Check the official synopsis for Ron’s Gone Wrong.

“Ron’s Gone Wrong is the story of Barney, a socially awkward middle-schooler, and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally-connected device, which is supposed to be his “Best Friend out of the Box.” Ron’s hilarious malfunctions, set against the backdrop of the social media age, launch them into an action-packed journey in which boy and robot come to terms with the wonderful messiness of true friendship. ”

Ron’s Gone Wrong will hit theaters on October, 22. Check the new trailer and first poster below.

Image via Disney

KEEP READING: ‘The Mitchells vs. The Machines’ Featurette Reveals the Animation Techniques Used to Make the Groundbreaking Film

Share Share Tweet Email

'Black Widow' Gets IMAX-Exclusive Expanded Aspect Ratio; New Image Shows Why That Matters The long-delayed film finally hits theaters this July.

Read Next