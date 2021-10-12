Pro-tip: don’t try to do the same things you do online in real life.

20th Century Studios has released a new clip for Ron’s Gone Wrong, an upcoming animated feature about a lonely boy and his defective robot friend. The clip features the robot Ron (voiced by Zach Galifianakis) working to find his owner Barney (voiced by Jack Dylan Grazer) some new friends. However, Ron doesn’t seem to understand the difference between internet culture and real life. For example, while it’s ok to ask someone to like a photo of your friend on social media, it feels weird if you do the same at a bus station. What matters is that Ron is doing his best, and in the meantime, the defective robot exposes how some of our internet habits are indeed really weird.

Earlier this year, the Ron’s Gone Wrong trailer presented the story of Barney, a kid who has trouble making social connections as he’s the only one who doesn’t have a B*BOT, a futuristic device that connects you to the internet. Barney thinks his luck has changed when his father gifts him his very own B*BOT, but it turns out the robot, Ron, is missing some essential code that teaches him safety rules, which leads to a lot of trouble and an unlikely friendship.

Ron’s Gone Wrong is the first theatrical release from the U.K. animation studio Locksmith Animation. The film is directed by Jean-Philippe Vine (story artist on Cars 3 and The Good Dinosaur) and Locksmith’s co-founder Sarah Smith with Octavio Rodriguez (story artist on Coco and The Incredibles 2) co-directing. The script is written by Peter Baynham (Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm) and Smith. Co-founder of Locksmith, Julie Lockhart (Shaun the Sheep Movie) and Lara Breay produce, with Locksmith’s chairman Elisabeth Murdoch, Smith, and Baynham serving as executive producers.

The voice cast of Ron’s Gone Wrong also includes Olivia Colman, Ed Helms, Justice Smith, Rob Delaney, Kylie Cantrall (Gabby Duran and the Unsittables), Ricardo Hurtado (The Goldbergs), Marcus Scribner (Black-ish), and Thomas Barbusca (Chad). Ron’s Gone Wrong will hit theaters on October 22. Check out the new clip below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Ron’s Gone Wrong:

Ron’s Gone Wrong is the story of Barney, a socially awkward middle-schooler, and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally-connected device, which is supposed to be his “Best Friend out of the Box.” Ron’s hilarious malfunctions, set against the backdrop of the social media age, launch them into an action-packed journey in which boy and robot come to terms with the wonderful messiness of true friendship.

