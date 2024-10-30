Paramount has finally announced a release date for their thrilling drama starring Channing Tatum and Kirsten Dunst. According to Deadline, Roofman will hit the big screen in the United States on October 3, 2025. The movie currently doesn't have any direct competition at the box office on that weekend, but subsequent weeks will mark the debut of titles such as The Black Phone 2 and an animated movie set in the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender. The upcoming drama may serve as counter-programming for the existing IP-based stories set to be released in the same month.

Roofman will follow a former Army Ranger who makes money by stealing from McDonald’s restaurants. The criminal who will be portrayed by Channing Tatum enters the facilities by cutting a hole in the roof, gaining him the titular nickname. Kirsten Dunst will step into the shoes of a single mother who falls in love with the thief, unaware of the man's past. Roofman will depict the man's struggle to keep his former life hidden from the person he wants for his future. The premise of Roofman is based on a true story.

Derek Cianfrance is the director responsible for tackling the story of Roofman for Paramount Pictures. Before diving deep into the story of a dangerous man attempting to find redemption, the filmmaker worked on Blue Valentine and The Light Between Oceans. The screenplay for the upcoming film was written by the director alongside Kirk Gunn. Cianfrance also recently worked on I Know This Much Is True, a miniseries that featured Mark Ruffalo as two twin brothers who have to struggle with mental health issues.

What Else Has the Cast of 'Roofman' Been in Recently?

Roofman will count on very talented stars in order to bring this story to life on the big screen. Channing Tatum recently appeared as Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine, after years of trying to portray the character in a movie that was never produced. And Kirsten Dunst played Lee Smith in Civil War, with the acclaimed photojournalist having to survive in a dangerous landscape. Peter Dinklage, best known for his role as Tyrion Lannister in the Game of Thrones television adaptation, has also joined the cast of Roofman.

Roofman will premiere in theaters on October 3, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates. And in the meantime, you can catch Tatum in Deadpool & Wolverine when it comes to Disney+.

