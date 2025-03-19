The 1994 film Speed is one of the most popular action-thrillers. In it, a man seeking vengeance rigs a public bus to explode if his demands are unmet. 9-1-1 paid homage to it in Episode 11 of Season 5, "Outside Looking In," and now another ABC show is doing the same thing. In The Rookie Season 7, Episode 11, "Speed," Celina's (Lisseth Chavez) first undercover operation turns into a thrilling ride on a bus that could cause a mass casualty event when someone takes hostage the passengers. According to the logline below, a public safety initiative reveals the public might not be that safe. Meanwhile, Tim (Eric Winter) puts Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) through the wringer after recent developments with her rookie. ABC released a sneak peek of the March 25 episode showing Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and Celina's bus ride and the attempts to get everyone to safety.

"John and Celina find themselves in a hostage situation while undercover for a public safety initiative. While Angela (Alyssa Diaz) and Nyla (Mekia Cox) investigate the suspects, Tim challenges Lucy’s decision-making skills."

'The Rookie' Pays Homage to 'Speed' in Season 7, Episode 11

The video above previews Celina's first real undercover operation after her graduation. "The goal is to maintain your cover. Only intervene if your safety is at risk," Nyla informs her. Nolan and Celina board the public bus, dressed in civilian attire, and fit in with everyone else. "Listen up. There's a bomb in this bag. Do exactly as we say or everyone dies," a voice booms from the back of the bus, catching Nolan and Celina by surprise. The rest of the team jumps into action after learning of the situation. "Notify bomb squad and get an escort on that bus," Gray (Richard T. Jones) says. For some reason, the bus is not stopping as it keeps accelerating on a busy road. This seems like the major difference between the movie and this episode. In the film, the bus was rigged to explode if the bus decelerated. The only thing that can be done is to warn everyone to brace for impact as it approaches a dangerous intersection. The video teases a major collision as the long bus cuts through the intersection as traffic approaches from different sides.

What does the bomber want? Is it true there is a bomb in the bag?