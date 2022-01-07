With Luca Guadagnino’s newest film Bones and All coming soon, it seems the Call Me By Your Name director has found his next major venture. According to Matthew Belloni's Puck newsletter, Apple is developing an Audrey Hepburn biopic starring two-time Oscar nominee Rooney Mara, with Guadagnino attached to direct. Deadline has since reported that Mara will not only star but also produce the project and that Vinyl EP Michael Mitnick is writing the film. Mitnick’s previous writing credits include The Current War and the film adaptation of The Giver.

Hepburn was a humanitarian and Oscar-winning actress known for roles in films such as My Fair Lady, Roman Holiday, and her iconic lead performance in Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Hepburn has become one of the most recognizable and celebrated actors of her generation, as well as a bit of a fashion legend. By the time she died, Hepburn had won an Oscar, Emmy, Tony, and Grammy, making her one of the few people to have earned the title of being an “EGOT."

Stories from that era of showbusiness have started to become a trend in Hollywood. Judy won Renee Zellweger an Oscar in 2021 and Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde starring Ana de Armas is rumored to release this year. Chris Evans was just announced to be starring in a film about Gene Kelly, as well as Tom Holland in his own Fred Astaire biopic for Sony. It makes sense Apple would want their skin in the game, and audiences can assume Mara and Guadagnino will bring a distinct approach to the story.

This will not be Guadagnino’s first time working with a streaming service. Guadagnino made his miniseries We Are Who We Are for HBO in 2019. This biopic will seemingly be a change of pace from his 2018 Suspiria remake and his cannibal love story Bones and All coming out this year. Guadagnino is also preparing to direct a remake of the BBC TV serial Brideshead Revisited for the BBC, also starring Mara.

Mara is fresh off of her first role in three years with Nightmare Alley, due to taking time away from acting to focus on her newborn child, with her partner Joaquin Phoenix. This will be Mara’s first traditional biopic, although she did star as Mary Magdalene in 2018’s Mary Magdalene. Mara seems like the perfect match for the role, especially after bringing the '50s to life in her Oscar-nominated performance in Carol.

No additional casting info or release date has been announced yet, so stay tuned to Collider for more on this project.

