1948's Rope is not commonly pointed to as one of Alfred Hitchcock's greatest directorial achievements. If anything, the film is remembered for it's conspicuously long takes, as trick editing makes the entire movie appear as if it happens in real time, with just four noticeable cuts splitting up the 80 minutes of footage. While that alone is no small feat, the film is far more than just a sustained gimmick. Not only does Rope deserve technical praise beyond it's extended shots, but the story raises philosophical questions and demonstrates Hitchcock's affinity for a subtlety far ahead of his time.

Adapted from a 1929 stage play by Patrick Hamilton, Rope shares a macabre story of two young men, Brandon (John Dall) and Phillip (Farley Granger), who kill a man in their apartment before inviting friends and family over for a dinner party. The body hides in plain sight, stored in a chest that serves as the party's buffet table. Tensions rise throughout the evening, as the boys tip-toe around the topic of murder with their guests, all the while believing that they've pulled off the perfect crime.

'Rope' Demonstrates Technical Accomplishments Beyond Its Long Takes

To start with technical achievements, Rope is the first film that Hitchcock shot using Technicolor. During the middle of the 20th century, Technicolor was the premier technology that filmmakers used to bring color to the screen. Hitchcock, of course, was notorious for his use of color, as the bright visuals of Vertigo and the vivid set pieces of North By Northwest attest. All of this started with Rope setting a precedent for one of Hitchcock's most iconic aesthetic staples.

Moreover, the film was Hitchcock's second to use a limited setting. All of Rope takes place within Brandon and Phillip's apartment. Hitchcock first used the contained setting trope in 1944's Lifeboat and later refined it in 1954's Dial M For Murder and Rear Window. Given the particular notoriety of the latter, one could argue that the contained setting is yet another Hitchcock staple. The method requires a talented storyteller to keep audiences engaged without changing locations. Likewise, the anxiety of staying in a single place for the narrative's entirety speaks to Hitchcock's signature expertise in suspense.

Hitchcock Displays A Shrewder, Quieter, and Uncanny Kind Of Suspense In 'Rope'

While later Hitchcock movies like North By Northwest, Psycho, or The Birds might demonstrate him as the "Master Of Suspense" in a more exciting manner, Rope shows how the director can build equal tension through subtlety. Rope does not contain any elaborate action sequences or fights. The movie opens with the murder; one of the first frames shows the victim going limp with the eponymous rope around his neck. From there, the film's rising suspense comes solely from dialogue and dramatic irony, as the audience knows that the body lies just out of view from the guests. Because everything takes place in the apartment, viewers can never stray too far from this knowledge, making for a constantly unsettling and increasingly claustrophobic experience.

As for dialogue, the exchanges between characters are intellectually stimulating. One of the dinner party guests is Brandon and Phillip's old professor, Rupert Caldwell (Jimmy Stewart), who engages in a conversation about murder to champion Friedrich Nietzsche's Übermensch concept. The concept refers to superior individuals who surpass moral, religious, or societal values. These individuals exist beyond humanity or rationality, neither good nor evil, and absolved from any true consequences. Through these conversations, we uncover the motives behind the boys' crime. They committed the murder to prove themselves as the Übermenschs, thinking they could get away with it and impress Rupert as their fellow superior being. The film thus shares themes with Fyodor Dostoevsky's Crime and Punishment, but manages to explore these lofty ideas with striking minimalism.

The minimalism also serves the film's uncanniness. According to the Freudian definition, something becomes uncanny when it renders the familiar unfamiliar, or disturbs a domestic, comfortable ideal. Rope's simple apartment setting, paired with the pleasant, social occasion of a dinner party certainly evokes domestic familiarity. However, the ubiquitous, underlying presence of death transforms the environment into something frightening. It is Hitchcock's use of the unceremonious and superficially casual that makes the film so eerie and thought-provoking.

Jimmy Stewart's Performance is Pointedly Atypical

Image via Warner Bros.

The uncanny is perhaps best demonstrated in Hitchcock's casting of Jimmy Stewart as Rupert. Ten years before Hitchcock utterly monsterized Stewart in Vertigo, he went against typecasting to turn the beloved, soft-spoken fatherly actor into a pompous, sinister cynic. Rupert's philosophical support of murder and his contempt for those he deems intellectually inferior is made all the harder to hear when it comes from the mouth of George Bailey.

Luckily, unlike some of Hitchcock's later collaborations with the actor (Rope was the first), the story at least gives Stewart some characteristic redemption in the end. After figuring out Brandon and Phillip's crimes, Rupert opens the chest to find the dead man. When Brandon uses Rupert's own Nietzschean philosophy to justify it, the professor renounces his theoretical praise of murder, delivers an impassioned monologue about humanity's right to life, and finally fires gunshots out the window to alert the police. Nevertheless, the film's dénouement then evolves into to one of the most uncanny moments in the entire film. As the sirens begin to wail in the distance, Rupert casually takes a seat, while Brandon pours himself a drink and Phillip begins playing a soft song on the piano. It's one final domestic image, suggesting that despite Rupert's dignified change of heart, the line between everyday simplicity and murderous violence can be paper thin. Even when the body is unveiled, the Übermensch debunked, and the resolution on the way, the tone remains (un)comfortably banal.

Modern Critics Continue to Dissect 'Rope' For Its Queer Undertones

Contemporary critics and theorists have even extended Rope's domestic themes into a queer reading of the film. This theory reads Brandon and Phillip not just as roommates and friends, but as partners. Of course, this is not mentioned explicitly. The Hays Production Code would have prohibited a gay relationship to be shown on screen in 1948. Still, intentionally or unintentionally, Hitchcock manages to suggest something deeper than just friendship between these two characters. They often refer to their livelihoods as a single entity, fantasizing about themselves, their futures, and their places in society inseparably.

Part of this reading may be due to the real-life homosexuality of actors John Dall and Farley Granger, as well as that of Rope screenwriter Arthur Laurents. Nevertheless, the reading has merit in the film alone, and it makes the story all the more compelling. If Brandon and Phillip are partners, the tension feels even higher, as their discovered guilt would not only ruin their lives, but also their relationship. It also makes the anxiety between the two sharper, as it renders their progressive distance from each other throughout the course of the evening far more consequential. Lastly, it adds a further sense of risqué to the film, for homosexuality was considered a major taboo at the time. Thus, Brandon and Phillip are coyly hiding not one, but two "crimes" from their seemingly conservative dinner party guests.

Is Hitchcock slyly supporting gay rights? Or is he perpetuating the stigma by making the queer characters villainous murderers, and equating their sexuality with violent social disobedience? In Rupert's monologue at the end of the film, he makes clear that everyone—regardless of background or identity—deserves life. Given that the film came out three years after World War II ended and directly mentions Hitler's belief in the Übermensch concept, Rope certainly stands against the idea of superior or inferior members of the human race. However, just as the final image in the movie regresses into domestic banality, the message concedes to a saddening degree of nihilism. The Übermensch may be disproved, but the film ends without its ideal of acceptance being fully realized—a fitting, self-aware comment on the American postwar years that remains relevant today.

Admittedly, all of this could be no more than retroactive speculation. Hitchcock may have simply intended to tell a story about two platonic men who murder for the sake of intellectual superiority and cast Jimmy Stewart for his star power. Even in the unlikely scenario where that is the case, though, the fact that critics are still finding new ways to interpret Rope demonstrates the film's richness. It may not be a heart stopping thriller like some of Hitchcock's household-name titles, but it is far more than just a cinematic experiment in editing. It is a contained suspense story that paired Hitchcock and color for the first time for a film that explores social constructs and philosophical questions that viewers are still trying to answer nearly three quarters of a century later.