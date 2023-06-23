Any “child star” that’s trying to be taken seriously is inevitably going to face challenges, and those challenges are intensified for any member of a famous Hollywood family. Considering these pressures, the expectations placed upon Rory Culkin may have seemed impossible to overcome. Macaulay Culkin was a generational icon thanks to the success of Home Alone and Kieran Culkin stole the show with his work in Igby Goes Down and Edgar Wright’s cult sensation Scott Pilgrim vs. The World. However, Rory Culkin had something that his older counterparts didn’t, and that was a sense of menace. In the last few years, the youngest of this trio of stars has established his independence through a series of challenging roles that show his ability to take on darker roles.

Related: From 'Home Alone' to 'Succession': 10 Best Culkin Brothers Movies & TV Series

Rory Culkin Took on Challenging Roles at a Young Age

Image via Focus Features

It's notable that even from a young age, Rory Culkin was taking on more mature, demanding roles that showed that he wasn’t just there to inherit the roles that his siblings were now too old for. In both M. Night Shyamalan's science fiction thriller Signs and Kenneth Lonergan’s family drama You Can Count On Me, Rory had to play a young, grieving boy caught between the influences of two very different father figures. The easiest thing for a young actor to do is to emulate something that their older counterpart does, but Rory had to draw from the entire ensemble cast to create characters who were struggling with their identity.

M. Night Shyamalan wields faith in the alien invasion film Signs in which Rory plays Mogan Hess, a boy who is left to live at home with his father Graham (Mel Gibson), his uncle Merill (Joaquin Phoenix), and his younger sister Bo (Abigail Breslin) in the wake of his mother’s death. While it’s clear that he loves his father, it’s also evident based on the scant exposition that Shyamalan unveils that Graham is not the man he once was. His wife’s death caused him to forsake his fate. As a result, Rory had to draw inspiration from a version of Gibson’s character that doesn’t emerge towards the end of the film. He was faced with a similar challenge in You Can Count On Me. His character Rudy also has an absent father and lives alone with his mother, Sammy (Laura Linney). While he initially looks to his mother’s brother (Mark Ruffalo) and lover (Matthew Broderick) for inspiration, it’s not until the story concludes that his mother’s love is the only thing he ever needed.

Fitting within such nuanced ensembles allows Rory to fully show his dark side at a relatively tender age, like in the 2004 independent drama and one of the darkest coming-of-age movies Mean Creek, in which he had to play the central figure within a tragedy. After his character Sam is brutalized by the schoolyard bully George (Josh Peck), his older brother Rocky (Trevor Morgan) enlists his friends Clyde (Ryan Kelley) and Marty (Scott Mechlowicz) to plot an elaborate plan of revenge. It’s here where Rory has to wrestle with Sam’s complex emotional state. He’s obviously scared and angry towards George for his needless bullying, but he doesn’t want to see anyone get hurt. Do the ends justify the means if what Clyde and Rocky have planned for George is even worse? These are nuanced questions to ask a prepubescent actor to handle, yet Rory pulls them off excellently.

'Black Mirror' and 'Under the Banner of Heaven' Let Rory Get Dark

Image via FX

The natural next step for a child actor to take is to become a teen heartthrob, but that’s not exactly what Rory did when he joined the younger cast of the legacy sequel Scream 4. Rather than playing one of the young protagonists intended to lead the next generation of the franchise after Neve Campbell, he was cast as the spiteful, murderous Charlie Walker. Among the Scream franchise’s villains, Charlie is a unique one. He’s a “movie freak” who is driven by an obsession with pop culture and insecurity about his own masculinity, and not a traditional high school bully. It was a nuanced piece of commentary on itself for the Scream franchise to incorporate, and Rory had the difficult task of representing the dark side of the saga’s fanbase.

Rory’s brothers continued to take over the public spotlight with Kieran's success in Succession and Macaulay's meta Home Alone Google advertisements. While these were the type of career moves that the younger Culkin could have emulated, he instead took a risk on more challenging projects that forced him to step outside of his personality. Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series Halston saw him playing a troubled version of the legendary film director Joel Schumacher, and he starred as yet another disillusioned young man in the excellent true crime miniseries Waco.

Following his darker turns in both Under the Banner of Heaven and Swarm, Rory gave the performance of his career this year as the Charles Manson-inspired serial killer Kappa in the Black Mirror episode “Beyond the Sea.” The episode is filled with the influence of 1960s paranoia, but the scariest thing about Kappa is that his motivations are completely unclear. It’s not evident if political, social, or economic pressures inspired his murderous spree, but that doesn’t make them any less terrifying. In fact, the delightfully demented nature of Kappa felt like Rory was adding his own stamp on the character’s personality. By erasing any form of human emotion whatsoever, he gives a remarkable performance in the season’s standout episode.

Living up to familial expectations is not easy, but Culkin showed that he was more than just an alternative who could pop up as younger versions of his brothers (even if he did play a young Kieran in Igby Goes Gown and a young Macaulay in Richie Rich). He’s established himself as a great actor in his own right. While guest roles in Black Mirror and other shows are great, it would be even more exciting to see the younger Culkin take a lead, anti-hero role for once.