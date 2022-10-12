A brand-new Romeo & Juliet retelling is heading to screens this weekend, as Hulu and 20th Century Studios prepare to release their upcoming feature Rosaline. Viewers have already had a decent share of trailers and clips previewing what to expect in the romantic-comedy. With just a few days left, 20th Century Studios has shared another new clip from the movie.

Similar to the clips that came before it, this new one features the primary storyline of the movie. This time, it offers a slightly deeper look at how Rosaline (Kaitlyn Dever) intends to win back her beloved Romeo (Kyle Allen) from the open arms of her cousin Juliet (Isabela Merced). As it begins, Rosaline introduces herself and the other two as key players in the story, with accompanying scenes reminding viewers how Rosaline ended up in this situation — boy loves girl, boy finds new girl, girl tries to win boy back. What follows is Rosaline enacting her plan to regain Romeo's love, and it seems as though she intends to use some more drastic methods.

Like the clips before it, this most recent one highlights Rosaline's plight, but it also leans more into her heartbreak and the unrequited feelings she will experience throughout the movie. It hits on recognizable beats from the classic tale by William Shakespeare, but this time around, Romeo isn't the one with an unrequited love, especially once he meets Juliet. The clip also demonstrates that Rosaline feels certain things deeply and isn't as unaffected as she may try to appear.

Image via Hulu

RELATED: 'Rosaline' Is Determined to Win Back Romeo's Heart In New Clip

Rosaline centers on its title character, who, unlike the original play, takes center stage in the retelling. She is a young roman fresh out of a romantic relationship after her boyfriend (now ex) Romeo meets Juliet. Heartbroken from the new development, Rosaline is determined to win Romeo back. To do so, she plans to sabotage the new lovers' relationship at every turn before she loses Romeo for good.

The movie is based on the novel When You Were Mine by Rebecca Serle. Screenwriting duo Michael H. Weber and Scott Neustadter (The Disaster Artist, The Fault in Our Stars) wrote the screenplay, with Karen Maine (HBO Max's Starstruck) as director. Dever, Neustadter, Weber, and Emily Morris executive produced. Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, and Dan Levine produced. Additional cast includes Bradley Whitford, Minnie Driver, Christopher McDonald, Sean Teale, Nico Hiraga, Henry Hunter Hall, and Alhaji Fofana.

Rosaline premieres on Hulu this Friday, October 14. Check out the new clip below: